NTT supports Guam network infrastructure rebuild

Share











NTT Group, the parent company Docomo Pacific, announced the companies will provide support toward Guam’s disaster recovery efforts through the provision of NTT network engineers and repair equipment in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Damage to the island’s infrastructure by the May typhoon has caused widespread, ongoing loss of power for residents and businesses as well as considerable damage to IT and communications infrastructure.

At the request of Guam’s governor, NTT will deploy 10 network engineers and 12 bucket trucks from the company’s headquarters in Japan to assist with recovery after the typhoon caused major outages among Guam’s telecommunications operators.

“We were happy to assist in whatever capacity we could from the federal side,” said James Moylan, delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives for Guam. “For our island to recover effectively requires a team effort, and this endeavor clearly emphasized that. Having accessible data would certainly help many families take another step towards normalcy.”

“On behalf of the People of Guam, we extend our heartfelt thanks to all those uplifting our island in our time of need,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “By supporting our telecommunications restoration efforts, you are directly helping to restore normalcy to thousands of Guam families. Si Yu’os Ma’åse!”

Docomo Pacific, regional leader in telecommunications services, was the first to launch mobile 5G in Guam and Saipan in 2020; since then, the company has continued to maintain its high-speed mobile network in the region.

“NTT is proud to have such a strong relationship with the local government, businesses and residents of Guam,” said David Jeppsen, chief of global public affairs at NTT. “Our engineers are undertaking this task with the goal of not only returning the island’s networking infrastructure to its former strength, but also upgrading it with enhanced capabilities through more advanced technologies.”

In addition to the technical support, NTT will make a donation to the American Red Cross to assist those still impacted by the powerful storm. The American Red Cross continues to provide thousands of meals per day along with relief supplies to help survivors in their recovery. To learn more about the American Red Cross recovery efforts or to make a contribution to recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.redcross.org.

For additional information about Typhoon Mawar disaster assistance, please visit the Guam Homeland Security Office of Civil Defense website: https://ghs.guam.gov/homepage.

NTT contributes to a sustainable society through the power of innovation. We are a leading global technology company providing services to consumers and business as a mobile operator, infrastructure, networks, applications and consulting provider. Our offerings include digital business consulting, managed application services, workplace and cloud solutions, data center and edge computing—all supported by our deep global industry expertise. We have over $100 billion in revenue and 330,000 employees, with $3.6 billion in annual R&D investments. Our operations span across 80+ countries and regions, allowing us to serve clients in over 190 of them. We serve over 75% of Fortune Global 100 companies, thousands of other enterprise and government clients and millions of consumers. (PR)