One hurt in shooting incident in Chalan Laulau

By
|
Posted on Jul 20 2023

Tag:
Share

The Department of Public Safety reported last night that one person was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center yesterday evening after being shot.

DPS later reported in a separate news release that the suspect in the case has already been apprehended.

The initial DPS report stated that the victim is in stable condition. The report did not indicate the victim’s gender. It stated that DPS 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting incident at a residence in Chalan LauLau yesterday evening.

The second DPS news release stated that the suspect has been arrested without incident.

“This is now an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided later,” it added.

It gave no further details. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

Related Posts

0

CUC ADVISORIES – December 20, 2022

Posted On Dec 20 2022
, By
0

Making sense of the election results

Posted On Nov 14 2022
, By
0

Chalan Laulau road closure looms if…

Posted On Aug 26 2021
, By
0

Fire razes Chalan Laulau homes

Posted On Apr 16 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the CNMI government’s decision to move away from its reliance on the China market for its tourism industry?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune