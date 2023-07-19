One hurt in shooting incident in Chalan Laulau

Share











The Department of Public Safety reported last night that one person was brought to the Commonwealth Health Center yesterday evening after being shot.

DPS later reported in a separate news release that the suspect in the case has already been apprehended.

The initial DPS report stated that the victim is in stable condition. The report did not indicate the victim’s gender. It stated that DPS 911 dispatch received a call of a shooting incident at a residence in Chalan LauLau yesterday evening.

The second DPS news release stated that the suspect has been arrested without incident.

“This is now an ongoing investigation and further information will be provided later,” it added.

It gave no further details. (Saipan Tribune)