‘Over $65M from infrastructure law invested in NMI so far’

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) is pleased to see that his work is paying off as more than $65 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been invested in Marianas projects so far, including the $20.6 million for upgrading and maintaining the water system.

Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that there’s no doubt that the CNMI is reaping big rewards from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) and that more money is on the way.

The delegate said when Congress was preparing to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in November 2021, he worked hard to make sure the CNMI would receive funding for vital items like clean drinking water, reliable internet, and efficient airports.

Aside from the $20.6 million for upgrading and maintaining the water system, other projects include:

$20.9 million for flood control and irrigation planning around Kagman.

$11.87 million in total for improving infrastructure at the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport, Rota International Airport, and the Pagan airstrip.

$3.5 million for improving and maintaining roads and making road safe travel.

$1.5 million for expanding broadband internet access to more and more families.

Sablan said further millions of dollars are going toward keeping forests healthy, controlling and eradicating the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle on Rota, developing Saipan’s harbor, and other projects.