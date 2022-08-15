Queens of the Diamond only undefeated team

Queens of the Diamond’s Rachel Salalila went 2-4 at bat with two RBIs in their 12-7 win against Kosebakl in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field. (MARK RABAGO)

Queens of the Diamond gave Kosebakl a royal beatdown, 12-7, to remain the only undefeated team in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Kosebakl actually started off strong as fielding errors by Queens of the Diamond and timely singles by Mardina Kaipat, Hermina Kelly, and Rachel Isaac gave them a 4-1 lead after the first inning.

Queens of the Diamond inched closer in the third when Taselyn Ramon and Destiny Pangelinan crossed home plate to make it 4-3.

That proved to be just the beginning as after ERA league-leader Bert Camacho had a 1-2-3 inning capped by a strikeout of Kosebakl counterpart Jennie Scaliem, Queens of the Diamond had a parade of runners crossing home plate in the fourth.

Kosebakl’s Jennie Scaliem had 6 strikeouts in their loss to Queens of the Diamond in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.(MARK RABAGO)

Singles by Camacho, Rachel Salalila, Keolani Rios, and Pangelinan as well as some faulty fielding by Kosebakl allowed Queens of the Diamond to score 6 runs at the start of the fourth inning to grab a 9-4 lead.

Kosebakl retaliated with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning as Isaac doubled in Heather Kladikim and she herself crossed home plate following an error by Queens of the Diamond’s Kiana Aldan.

Salalila would drive in Kiana Camacho at the start of the next inning before Aldan made up for her consecutive errors in the fourth with an insurance home run in the top of the sixth.

Pangelinan would tuck in one more extra run even as Scaliem and Isaac would each double in the final inning with the latter scoring a run as the battle of the unbeatens turned out to be a rout.

Aldan went only 1-3 from the plate, but made it count with a home run. She also drove in three runners and had a run for the now 4-0 Queens of the Diamond.

Her fellow bash sister and namesake, Kiana Camacho, was 2-3 at bat with two runs, a double, and had a walk.

Pangelinan also proved equally at home on the softball field as she’s in the basketball court, as the national team point guard went 2-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Salalia went 2-4 facing Scaliem with two ribbies. Pitcher Bert Camacho was impressive from the mound with 5 strikeouts.

Kosebakl, which dropped to 3-1, was led by Isaac who had a 3-3 stint from the plate along with three RBIs, two doubles, and a run.

Kaipat and Sansannie Matsutaro also had an RBI each with the latter going 1-4 from the plate and the former 1-3. Scaliem one-upped Camacho as the Kosebakl hurler had 6 strikeouts in the loss.

Results of the men’s division games will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

