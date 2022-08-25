Queens of the Diamond still unbeaten

Share











Queens of the Diamond remained unbeaten after defeating Tokahao Ladies in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Hits came aplenty in the first inning with Queens of the Diamond taking a 4-3 lead thanks to a double from Rachel Salalila and singles from Kiana Aldan and Bert Camacho.

It was 6-3 after three innings in favor of Queens of the Diamond as Camacho singled in Kiana Camacho and she in turn crossed home plate on a hit by Allanah Sablan.

Queens of the Diamond would then make it 10-3 with consecutive singles by Koko Laniyo, Koolani Rios, and Destiny Pangelinan.

Tokahao Ladies tucked in three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut their deficit to four runs, 6-10.

But Bert Camacho would not allow any other Tokahao Ladies to cross home plate after that and Kiana and Allanah Sablan would score two more runs for good measure.

Queens of the Diamond are now 5-0, while the loss dropped Tokahao Ladies to 1-4.

Salalila had a triple, a double, and two RBIs while going 2-3 at-bat to lead Queens of the Diamond, while Allanah Sablan also had two RBIs.

Roxie Saralu led Tokahao Ladies in the loss with two RBIs after going 1-3 from the plate.

Lady Eagles 16, Kosebakl 15

Lady Eagles won its first game of the season in dramatic fashion after erupting for 13 runs in the final inning to shock Kosebakl.

Pitcher Jennie Scaliem didn’t know what hit her as all of a sudden Lady Eagles pelted her with singles aplenty.

It also didn’t help that the rest of her crew had fielding errors that resulted in Kosebakl’s monumental collapse.

Kosebakl actually led 11-3 heading into the final inning before the unexpected fireworks display resulted in not only the biggest upset but also the biggest comeback of the season.

Glare Mabel and Angela Santos led the rally with three RBIs each. The latter also went 4-5 at-bat and scored three runs, while the latter went 3-5 at the plate.

Mardina Kaipat hit 2-4 at-bat and had a triple and three RBIs to pace Kosebakl’s losing cause.

The win allowed the Lady Eagles to up its record to 1-4, while Kosebakl lost for the second time in five games.