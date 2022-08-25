Queens of the Diamond still unbeaten

By
|
Posted on Aug 26 2022

Tag:
Share

Queens of the Diamond’s Allanah Sablan had two RBIs in their win against Tokahao Ladies in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field. (MARK RABAGO)

Queens of the Diamond remained unbeaten after defeating Tokahao Ladies in the women’s division of the 2022 Budweiser Belau Amateur Softball Association League last Sunday at the Dandan Softball Field.

Hits came aplenty in the first inning with Queens of the Diamond taking a 4-3 lead thanks to a double from Rachel Salalila and singles from Kiana Aldan and Bert Camacho.

It was 6-3 after three innings in favor of Queens of the Diamond as Camacho singled in Kiana Camacho and she in turn crossed home plate on a hit by Allanah Sablan.

Queens of the Diamond would then make it 10-3 with consecutive singles by Koko Laniyo, Koolani Rios, and Destiny Pangelinan.

Tokahao Ladies tucked in three runs in the bottom of the fourth to cut their deficit to four runs, 6-10.

But Bert Camacho would not allow any other Tokahao Ladies to cross home plate after that and Kiana and Allanah Sablan would score two more runs for good measure.

Queens of the Diamond are now 5-0, while the loss dropped Tokahao Ladies to 1-4.

Salalila had a triple, a double, and two RBIs while going 2-3 at-bat to lead Queens of the Diamond, while Allanah Sablan also had two RBIs.
Roxie Saralu led Tokahao Ladies in the loss with two RBIs after going 1-3 from the plate.

Lady Eagles 16, Kosebakl 15
Lady Eagles won its first game of the season in dramatic fashion after erupting for 13 runs in the final inning to shock Kosebakl.

Pitcher Jennie Scaliem didn’t know what hit her as all of a sudden Lady Eagles pelted her with singles aplenty. 

It also didn’t help that the rest of her crew had fielding errors that resulted in Kosebakl’s monumental collapse.

Kosebakl actually led 11-3 heading into the final inning before the unexpected fireworks display resulted in not only the biggest upset but also the  biggest comeback of the season.

Glare Mabel and Angela Santos led the rally with three RBIs each. The latter also went 4-5 at-bat and scored three runs, while the latter went 3-5 at the plate.

Mardina Kaipat hit 2-4 at-bat and had a triple and three RBIs to pace Kosebakl’s losing cause. 
The win allowed the Lady Eagles to up its record to 1-4, while Kosebakl lost for the second time in five games.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

Saipan Lady Eagles had a Zumba Day and raised funds

Posted On Mar 28 2022
, By
nmiva
0

Lady Eagles 1 complete five-peat

Posted On Oct 19 2021
, By
nmibf
0

Lady Eagles rule middle school hoops

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
nmiva
0

Lady Eagles 1 secure No. 1 seed in HS v-ball

Posted On Oct 11 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

With in-person classes resuming, do you still wear face masks in school or do you still require you child to wear a face mask?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2022 - April 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

August 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 23, 2022

Posted On Aug 23 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 17, 2022

Posted On Aug 17 2022

CUC ADVISORIES - August 8, 2022

Posted On Aug 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2022, 8:59 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 1 m/s N
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:04 AM
sunset: 6:34 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune