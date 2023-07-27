Relay team breaks mixed medley record

Share











The CNMI national swimming team reset the Commonwealth record in the mixed 400m relay in the 20th FINA World Championships last Wednesday in Fukuoka, Japan.

Isaiah Aleksenko (backstroke), Jakey Deleon Guerrero (butterfly), Maria Batallones (breastroke), and Shoko Litulumar (freestyle) completed the medley relay in 4:31.93 to eclipse the previous record of 4:37.91 set by Juhn Tenorio, Maria Batallones, Taiyu Akimaru, and Jinie Thompson in the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

CNMI national coach Hiroyuki Kimura is happy that the team accomplished one of their missions in Fukuoka.

“Our team’s target was to beat the time of the previous CNMI national team’s medley relay in Budapest and we did it!” he said.

Aside from setting a new standard, Aleksenko, Deleon Guerrero, Batallones, and Litulumar also managed to beat the times of their swimming rivals in the region as Papua New Guinea (4:32.31), Federated States of Micronesia (4:36.96), Tonga (4:39.42), and Guam (4:40.68) all finished with slower times.

Aleksenko is thrilled that Team NMI is leaving Fukuoka with a new record.

“It feels good. I didn’t really get the time I wanted but this isn’t my main event so I’m pretty happy with the results,” he said.

Deleon Guerrero echoed his teammate’s sentiments and then some when he said, “It feels awesome to finally have a record to my name.”

He added that teamwork, dedication, and sacrifice over the past couple of months has led to the record-breaking moment.

“It was definitely worth it!”

Deleon Guerrero said the best part of his experience in Japan was the adrenaline rush he felt “while getting on the diving block knowing that all of my loved ones get to see our flag being broadcasted live.”

Batallones, for her part, said it felt more than amazing to beat the record by so much. She was part of the team in Budapest that held the old mark.

“This was my first race and it went very well so I’m feeling positive about my next race. It feels amazing that I got to beat the record with my team. I’m very grateful for their great attitude we competed in. I was a little bit nervous at the start, but knowing my team is right by my side made me feel more at ease. It was a great experience and I can’t wait to break more records.”

As for the round-the-clock training they’ve been undergoing in Japan, Batallones said it’s a sacrifice you just have to make.

“Training is not always easy, especially trying to get used to the distance. It’s longer than what we have back home and it takes a while to get used to. I try to focus more on getting used to the distance, my form, and my pace. Swimming my race pace in the practice pool back home is way different than my race pace in a 50m long course pool. It’s definitely not easy but I know I can handle it.”

Last but not the least, Litulumar shared her teammates’ confidence that they were destined to break the record.

“I did not feel surprised because I know that we practiced hard enough to surpass that record.”

And speaking of Litulumar, aside from competing in the medley relay she also swam the 50m backstroke yesterday and came close to breaking a local age group record, too.

“Her target was to break the CNMI 15-16 record. It’s 33.73. But unfortunately, she didn’t reach it yesterday. The difference was only 0.5 seconds! It was unfortunate but it shows she had the ability to break the CNMI record finally. We are so looking forward to her Pacific Games stint!” said Kimura.

Like her coach, Litulumar is encouraged with the progress she made in Fukuoka.

“My first race was alright. I couldn’t accomplish the time I was aiming for but it was close. I will do my best to train even harder,” she said.

As for finally swimming in a standard pool, she said she’s finally adjusting to it.

“I got the hang of it because we came a week early to train to get the feel of the long course compared to the backyard pool we are used to.”

Assistant coach Christian Villacrusis said Litulumar swam well and it was great that the team got the medley record.

“Shoko did good. The team also beat their seed time and set a new record! I expected them to swim well because they have been working so hard these past few months!”

Aside from Kimura and Villacrusis, Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation vice president John Hirsh comprises the rest of Team NMI in Fukuoka, Japan.

The NMISF would also like to thank the following for helping the swimmers and coaches fund their trip to Japan: The CNMI Legislature, specifically Speaker Edmund S. Villagonez (Ind-Saipan) and Reps. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan), Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan), and Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan), Saipan Mayor Ramon B. Camacho, Aqua Resort Club, BAB Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Dae Jang Kum Restaurant, Fishing Tackle & Sporting Goods, Gold’s Gym Saipan, Islander Rent-a-Car, Korean House Restaurant, Lohas Massage, Mobil Oil Marianas,Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Pacific Quick Print, Shell Marianas Corp., Saipan World Resort, Zen Corp., Zoom Chicken, Saipan Swim Club parents, Tsunami Saipan parents, and all who supported NMISF’s fundraising activities.