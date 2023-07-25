Rota public warned vs. possible flash floods

Share











The public on Rota is being warned that flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible on the island. A flood watch is now in effect on Rota from this Wednesday morning through Friday afternoon.

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Guam and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to become numerous to widespread by today, Wednesday, and continue into Friday. Heavy downpours are expected, which could lead to flash flooding.

Residents of Rota are advised to monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings that may be issued. (PR)