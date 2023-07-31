Runners ecstatic with return of Saipan Marathon

Share











With the Marianas Visitors Authority announcing that the Saipan Marathon will be held on March 9, 2024, the islands’ running community was understandably excited with the return of an old favorite.

MVA managing director Chris Concepcion himself confirmed over the weekend that the full 42.1-kilometer route will be part of the suite of running events for next year.

“Yes, we will have the 42.1-kilometer or 26.2-mile full marathon, but we’ll also have the half marathon too and 10K. Maybe even 5K for kids,” he told Saipan Tribune.

Concepcion added that with COVID-19 restrictions in the world’s rearview mirror he expects a cadre of tourists who are also into running to join the 2024 Saipan Marathon.

“We expect Japanese and Korean runners to make up the majority of runners. We do not expect to be back at pre-COVID numbers of participants since the China market is completely out now. But we do expect a good turnout of participants from the CNMI, Japan, Korea, Guam, U.S., and a decent number from other countries in our region and around the world. Our goal is to get the Saipan Marathon re-certified by AIMS and IAAF so that we attract elite runners from around the world,” he said.

AIMS stands for the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races, while IAAF is the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Last year, the event was reduced to a half marathon and 10K due to logistical concerns, while this year it was scrapped altogether due to budgetary issues.

Run Saipan president Edward Dela Cruz Jr. said his group is quite ecstatic that MVA has decided to bring back the Saipan Marathon.

“It’s an absolute relief you know when you can run a race you’re not directing. Especially at this insane scale of participants coming in. I can’t wait to be on the start line stress-free. Thank you MVA and your hardworking team!”

Dr. Ron Snyder, Run Saipan secretary/treasurer, can’t agree more with Dela Cruz.

“We are very excited about the Saipan Marathon coming back. This has been a staple of the distance running calendar in the CNMI. Run Saipan chose the date for the Atkins Kroll Half Marathon in December to be far enough away from the Marathon date that people could train and recover for both. I only hope that the new date is consistent with when it was held in the past.”

Dr. Lily Muldoon, who is a multi-awarded runner, said it’s wonderful news that the Saipan Marathon will be returning in 2024.

“There is buzz amongst the running community that the race is coming back and I can feel the excitement. Hopefully it will attract international runners to boost industry in the CNMI and enhance competition.”

Triathlon Association of the CNMI president Manny Sitchon also welcomed the news, saying “Saipan runners have been waiting for this race for so long.”

Matthew Furan also thanked MVA for giving avid runners like him a heads-up months before they will host the Saipan Marathon.

“I think it’s great and I am thankful for the vision cast for the future! Giving a notice this far in advance will allow us to properly prepare. When you aim at nothing, you hit nothing every time. When preparation and opportunity meet you will have success. Looking forward to the challenge and preparation. This is a great step in getting back to where we all need to be.”

Chad Tafflinger, another champion runner, said he’s also looking forward to the 42-kilometer race.

“I think it would be awesome! Always love that race and the hard work that goes into getting ready for it! Such a great test of perseverance.”

Run Saipan mainstay Ann Bang, who recently completed her first marathon in Korea, said the return of the Saipan Marathon is a fulfillment of a long prayed for wish.

“As a runner, I hope that the Saipan Marathon will be held again next year! This year, many runners were disappointed it was canceled. During my summer vacation in Korea, I kept introducing the Saipan Marathon to my friends and they wanted to visit Saipan next year to join this event. Please, give my friends a chance to enjoy the Saipan Marathon!”

CNMI national track and field member Sildrey Veloria said hopefully the budget will be enough for next year’s Saipan Marathon, “because we only get two chances to do the marathon distance on island every year.”

Run Saipan member Simon Necesito, for his part, said he’s happy that 2024 will be the year the Saipan Marathon makes its long-awaited return.

“It was unfortunate that it didn’t pull through last year. From what I used to see in the Visitor’s Channel it was a huge event. Not to mention, you have people from different parts of the world coming to compete. I am looking forward to this.”

Rosemarie Chisato, another veteran runner, said she’s so looking forward to running her first marathon and in fact have been training for it the past several years.

The last two weeks alone, she and her running buddies have ran a 30K from Hyatt Regency Saipan to Pacific Islands Club Saipan and back as well as uphill climbs to Mount Tapochao and Suicide Cliff.

Philip Santos, who is currently two months into his run streak, said the announcement has really piqued his interest.

“I’m definitely looking forward to the Saipan Marathon. I’m currently training my way to running a half marathon, so I’m happy that it’s still next year because it means I have more time to train and prepare. I’m just hoping all the road construction will be done by then.”

Raymund Tolentino, who just completed a duathlon while vacationing in the Philippines, said he’s happy that boatloads of runners from around the region will again return to Saipan for the marathon.

Last but certainly not the least, motocross-rider-turned-runner Stephen Dame said the return of the Saipan Marathon only means he needs to double his efforts getting back to running mode again.

“I guess I’ll try and train for it. Gonna have a lot of work to do.”

The MVA said registration and other details of the 2024 Saipan Marathon will be announced once finalized. For more information, contact the tourism body at communityprojects@mymarianas.com, 1.670.664.3200/1, or www.mymarianas.com.