Saipan-born Maratita playing in soccer nat’l games

By
|
Posted on Jul 27 2023

Tag:
Share

Former Southern Armada FC player Jose Azaiah Maratita, fifth from right, poses with his West Oahu Region 769 teammates while in Orange County, California, site of the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Former Southern Armada FC player Jose Azaiah Maratita is now part of a team from Hawaii competing in the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023 in Orange County, California.

The 13-year-old is part of West Oahu Region 769 after the squad picked him from Team Huli 14UB where he is a standout playing left front striker and attacking midfielder.

“It feels nice to be part of a team playing in the National Games. I feel so grateful to have been offered such an opportunity. I expect to have fun and to do our best as a team in hopes of winning the finals,” said the student from Washington Middle School in Honolulu.

Jose Azaiah Maratita poses in Orange County, California where the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023 is taking place. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Jose Azaiah Maratita at the airport in Hawaii en route Orange County, California. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Maratita, who relocated to Hawaii in 2021 for his mother’s recovery, said learning and playing soccer under the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association has helped him tremendously to grow his soccer game.

“I have been playing soccer since I was in the fourth grade. I was taught all the basic skills. Since then, I have been practicing to get better. My fondest memory of playing soccer on Saipan was being able to play with the juniors national academy.”

Asked about what he misses most about his home island, Maratita mentioned several things.

“I miss spending time with my family and friends back home. I miss going to the beach and fishing with my grandpa. I also miss playing with my old team, Southern Armada.’

Maratita, who went to William S. Reyes Elementary School, Koblerville Elementary School, and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School on Saipan, said he idolizes soccer players Neymar and Reynaldo. Not surprisingly, his favorite teams are Brazil and Real Madrid.

His mother, Arayanee Sablan Maratita, is proud of her son playing in the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023.

“I’m excited for him. Despite my situation, he came and has been helping me. In return, I will support him in his favorite sport,” she said.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

NMIFA
0

MP United, Kanoa FC blank opponents in women’s soccer

Posted On May 31 2023
, By
NMIFA
0

MP United, Paire bag wins in women’s soccer

Posted On May 23 2023
, By
NMIFA
0

Lady Dolphins hold off Lady Geckos for soccer tiara

Posted On May 15 2023
, By
NMIFA
0

Kanoa teams to vie for youth soccer champs

Posted On May 11 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune