Saipan-born Maratita playing in soccer nat’l games

Former Southern Armada FC player Jose Azaiah Maratita is now part of a team from Hawaii competing in the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023 in Orange County, California.

The 13-year-old is part of West Oahu Region 769 after the squad picked him from Team Huli 14UB where he is a standout playing left front striker and attacking midfielder.

“It feels nice to be part of a team playing in the National Games. I feel so grateful to have been offered such an opportunity. I expect to have fun and to do our best as a team in hopes of winning the finals,” said the student from Washington Middle School in Honolulu.

Maratita, who relocated to Hawaii in 2021 for his mother’s recovery, said learning and playing soccer under the Northern Mariana Islands Football Association has helped him tremendously to grow his soccer game.

“I have been playing soccer since I was in the fourth grade. I was taught all the basic skills. Since then, I have been practicing to get better. My fondest memory of playing soccer on Saipan was being able to play with the juniors national academy.”

Asked about what he misses most about his home island, Maratita mentioned several things.

“I miss spending time with my family and friends back home. I miss going to the beach and fishing with my grandpa. I also miss playing with my old team, Southern Armada.’

Maratita, who went to William S. Reyes Elementary School, Koblerville Elementary School, and Francisco M. Sablan Middle School on Saipan, said he idolizes soccer players Neymar and Reynaldo. Not surprisingly, his favorite teams are Brazil and Real Madrid.

His mother, Arayanee Sablan Maratita, is proud of her son playing in the American Youth Soccer Organization National Games 2023.

“I’m excited for him. Despite my situation, he came and has been helping me. In return, I will support him in his favorite sport,” she said.