Sen. Babauta’s office burglarized

By
|
Posted on Aug 01 2023

Tag:
Share

The office of Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) was burglarized over the weekend and the unfortunate incident remains under investigation.

The Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the burglary incident at the office of Sen. Babauta who said she discovered the break-in just yesterday morning when she noticed that a rock had been thrown to her office window.

“The matter is currently an active investigation. My office has filed a complaint with DPS. We are still assessing the damages and loss but as far as we can tell, A surveillance camera perched on my window sill was stolen,” she said.

Aside from a surveillance camera, Babauta said as of yesterday, it seems as though nothing else had been stolen.

Saipan Tribune tried to get a statement from the Department of Public Safety but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Babauta said ultimately the crime was a crime against the people and is concerned that her official office will continue to be a target.

“I am concerned because it’s a crime against the people and a public office being vandalized. Regardless of political affiliations we should all be concerned that a public office has been vandalized and as an elected public servant, I am concerned about my official office being targeted,” she said.

Kimberly Bautista Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Bautista Esmores has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Virtual hearing for Torres’ case tomorrow afternoon

Posted On Jul 27 2023
, By
0

Ruwaath found not guilty

Posted On Jul 27 2023
, By
0

Spat brews over quarry materials

Posted On Jul 26 2023
, By
Roland
0

Former UFO president now certified basketball referee in Canada

Posted On Jul 20 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune