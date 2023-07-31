Sen. Babauta’s office burglarized

Share











The office of Sen. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) was burglarized over the weekend and the unfortunate incident remains under investigation.

The Department of Public Safety continues to investigate the burglary incident at the office of Sen. Babauta who said she discovered the break-in just yesterday morning when she noticed that a rock had been thrown to her office window.

“The matter is currently an active investigation. My office has filed a complaint with DPS. We are still assessing the damages and loss but as far as we can tell, A surveillance camera perched on my window sill was stolen,” she said.

Aside from a surveillance camera, Babauta said as of yesterday, it seems as though nothing else had been stolen.

Saipan Tribune tried to get a statement from the Department of Public Safety but to no avail.

Meanwhile, Babauta said ultimately the crime was a crime against the people and is concerned that her official office will continue to be a target.

“I am concerned because it’s a crime against the people and a public office being vandalized. Regardless of political affiliations we should all be concerned that a public office has been vandalized and as an elected public servant, I am concerned about my official office being targeted,” she said.