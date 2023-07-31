SHRM to discuss legislative updates on its Aug. 3 monthly meeting

Share











The Society for Human Resource Management CNMI Chapter will host a general membership meeting this Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Saipan World Resort Sunflower Ballroom.

Doors will open at 11am for the meeting set from 11:30am to 1pm.

Michael Pangelinan, Partner at Calvo, Fisher, & Jacob, LLP, and Jose Mafnas Jr., corporate counsel at Triple J Enterprises Inc., will discuss legislative updates regarding employment related matters and how it affects the CNMI.

The following fees apply:

$30 for members

$35 for future members

This meeting will include lunch. Seating is limited and by submitting this form you are confirming your attendance on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 11:30am to 1pm.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company.

The SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. It serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession. Founded in 1948, SHRM has more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, and more than 575 affiliated chapters.

The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR)