SHRM to discuss legislative updates on its Aug. 3 monthly meeting

By
|
Posted on Aug 01 2023

Tag:
Share

The Society for Human Resource Management CNMI Chapter will host a general membership meeting this Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Saipan World Resort Sunflower Ballroom.

Doors will open at 11am for the meeting set from 11:30am to 1pm.

Michael Pangelinan, Partner at Calvo, Fisher, & Jacob, LLP, and Jose Mafnas Jr., corporate counsel at Triple J Enterprises Inc., will discuss legislative updates regarding employment related matters and how it affects the CNMI.

The following fees apply:

  • $30 for members
  • $35 for future members

This meeting will include lunch. Seating is limited and by submitting this form you are confirming your attendance on Thursday, August 3, 2023 from 11:30am to 1pm.

One person per one entry. One representative may submit multiple entries for each participant under their company.

The SHRM is the world’s largest association devoted to human resource management. It serves the needs of HR professionals and advances the interests of the HR profession. Founded in 1948, SHRM has more than 250,000 members in over 140 countries, and more than 575 affiliated chapters.

The CNMI Chapter is affiliated with the national organization. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Legislative updates at SHRM meeting

Posted On Jul 19 2023
, By
0

Leadership forum at SHRM meeting

Posted On Jul 10 2023
, By
0

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – May 10, 2023

Posted On May 10 2023
, By
0

SHRM membership meeting on May 12

Posted On May 05 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune