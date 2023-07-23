Swimmers on deck at World Championships

From left, Isaiah Aleksenko, Maria Batallones, Shoko Litulumar, and Jakey Deleon Guerrero pose for a photo at the Marine Messe A swimming pool in Fukuoka, Japan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Jakey Deleon Guerrero was the first to see action among CNMI swimmers when he competed in the 100m breaststroke yesterday in the 20th FINA World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. Results will be posted in the next issue of Saipan Tribune.

Deleon Guerrero will again plunge into the pool tomorrow, this time swimming in the 50m breaststroke.

It will be Shoko Litulumar’s turn on July 26 when she makes her debut in the 50m backstroke. It will be followed by Isaiah Aleksenko and Maria Batallones getting their crack in the 100m butterfly and 50m butterfly, respectively, two days later on July 28.

The following day, Litulumar, Aleksenko, and Batallones cap the CNMI’s participation in the World Aquatics Championships by swimming the 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, and 50m breaststroke, respectively, on July 29.

CNMI national swimming coach Hiroyuki Kimura said all four swimmers are in high spirits and “feel so good!” in the lead up to the World Championship.

As for them finally training in an official pool after landing in Japan a full week before the competition, the Tsunami Saipan Swimming Center head coach said it’s everything he expected.

“Everything is going smoothly according to the schedule we made. Both at Jyounan City pool and at Fukuoka university pool, the NMI team has really received good care. Starting today, July 23, we will increase our swimming speed,” he said.

Kimura said they also have the opportunity to dip their toes in the Marine Messe A swimming pool, which is where the actual competition for the 20th FINA World Championships is taking place.

“The competition venue gets very crowded, so the NMI team gets there first in the morning and starts practicing in an empty pool.”

He said they usually eat breakfast at 6am and leave to catch the shuttle bus to the venue at 6:40am as the competition pool opens at 7am.

Kimura, who is being assisted in Fukuoka by former CNMI national swimmer Christian Villacrusis, said their training time is two hours in the morning and another two hours in the afternoon and they’re usually back at their hotel by 6:30pm.

Aside from Kimura and Villacrusis, NMISF vice president John Hirsh is also part of Team NMI in the World Championships and is representing the CNMI in several FINA meetings taking place during the competition.

The NMISF would also like to thank the following for helping the swimmers and coaches fund their trip to Japan: CNMI Legislature, Saipan Mayor Ramon B. Camacho, Aqua Resort Club, BAB Restaurant, Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, Dae Jang Kum Restaurant, Fishing Tackle & Sporting Goods, Gold’s Gym Saipan, Islander Rent-a-Car, Korean House Restaurant, Lohas Massage, Mobil Oil Marianas, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, Pacific Quick Print, Shell Marianas Corp., Saipan World Resort, Zen Corp. Zoom Chicken, Saipan Swim Club parents, Tsunami Saipan parents, and all who supported NMISF’s fundraising activities.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com

