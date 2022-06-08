Tania bags gold in 10K run

Posted on Jun 09 2022
Tania Tan poses with the CNMI flag after winning the gold medal in the 10-kilometer run of 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships last Tuesday in Mackay, Australia. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Tania Tan gave the CNMI its first medal in the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships after topping the 10-kilometer run last Tuesday in Mackay, Australia.

The 20-year-old junior atFordham University won the gold medal in the women’s 10,000m race after crossing the finish line in 41:15.60. Her lone competitor in the event, Audney Hall of regional Australia, was disqualified.

The Saipan International School alumnae was nonchalant even after winning the gold medal.

“It was actually rainy and windy the whole day today. Super muggy out…I felt pretty good, didn’t feel too tired which is good because I have another race (5K) on Thursday and I really want to do well in that one more,” she told Saipan Tribune.

Asked to whom she’s dedicating her gold medal, Tan said it’s to everyone back home in the CNMI.

“Especially my parents who’ve constantly supported me through violin, tennis, soccer, and now running. But also those back in New York, my coach Brian Horowitz and all my Fordham teammates.”

The CNMI’s Tania Tan poses with CNMI National Athletics Team coach Dr. Ron Snyder, left, and Oceania Athletics Association president Robin Sapong of the CNMI after winning the 10K run of the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships last Tuesday in Mackay, Australia. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

On Hall being disqualified, Tan said she “was surprised, that’s about it.”

CNMI national athletics coach Ron Snyder applauded Tan’s gold medal win in the 10K run especially considering she acted the role of chief cheerleader to her teammates just hours before she laced them up.

“Tania spent the whole day at the track cheering on her teammates and other athletes from the Pacific Islands and then did an impressive 10K with a time of 41:15.60… They ran through sunset and into dark… [It was a] rough race. Two girls scratched then a regional Australia athlete ran with illegal shoes and was disqualified… The shoes had a 40mm stack height. That is legal for the road but track shoes are limited to 25mm.”

Snyder, who coached Tan at SIS where he’s the headmaster and track and field coach, expects other members of Team CNMI to contribute to their overall success moving forward.

“She brought home 10 points for the team. We will have some more points coming our way in some upcoming races.”

Aside from acknowledging Tan’s gold medal run, Snyder also gave kudos to the Day 1 performances of Zarinae Sapong and Liamwar Rangamar.

“We had a great first day. Zari qualified as an alternate for the 100m and Lia competed well and against a field that included an Olympic bronze medalist…Lia showed good progression through her javelin throws, each one increasing the distance on the others,” he said.

Aside from Tan, Sapong, and Rangamar, the CNMI’s six-person contingent to the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships is made up of Tiana Cabrera, Mike Mancao, and Orrin Pharmin.

Mancao saw action yesterday in the 3,000m steeplechase and the 800m, while Sapong competed in the 800m for women’s. Results will be reported in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune. Today, Tan will look to another podium finish in the 5K run, while Cabrera will make her debut in the U18 3,000m. Pharmin will also see action in the 60m run in the masters division this morning.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.
