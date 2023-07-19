Tinian ranchers in talks with SBDC, IEDC on agri co-op

Share











Tinian ranchers recently had a chance to discuss agri-industry initiatives with members of the CNMI Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College and the International Economic Development Council.

Jose Dela Cruz, president of the Tinian Cattlemen’s Association, along with Tinian senators Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and Francisco Q. Cruz (R-Tinian), explored with Tinian SBDC director Benjamin “Huk” Borja and CNMI SBDC network director Nadine C. Deleon Guerrero the feasibility of the Tinian Cattlemen’s Association creating a cooperative for all Tinian ranchers and farmers.

Dela Cruz stressed the importance of collaboration if Tinian’s end goal is to expand its capacity to export, with Saipan being its initial target market.

“I started my ranch over a decade ago, and I can tell you that if I wanted to expand commercially, I cannot do this alone,” Dela Cruz said. “We need our ranchers to come together with the same vested interest in mind—to provide for our islands and to produce enough to make a living out of it.”

Deleon Guerrero emphasized that there must be a connected, positive way for all ranchers and farmers to see the establishment of a cooperative if they want it to succeed.

“I hope the people of Tinian can see that we are here to help and to ensure that no one is making more or less than the other,” Deleon Guerrero said. “The goal is to make this beneficial for everyone. But first, we need everyone to come to the table.”

The IEDC, in partnership with the CNMI SBDC, will be formulating a plan and developing a cooperative structure that will best suit the needs of Tinian’s ranchers and farmers. The TCA may use the information provided to execute the plan, keeping in mind that a feasibility study regarding the establishment of the Tinian slaughterhouse is forthcoming, to help guide even further the TCA in its future ranching and farming operations.

One of the goals and initiatives of the CNMI SBDC network is to provide networks outside of the Commonwealth to ensure local small businesses receive the technical support and guidance they need to achieve their highest potential. It is through partnerships with organizations such as the IEDC that helps connect business communities with resources outside of the CNMI to develop capacity and sustainability.

The IEDC, through collaboration with the CNMI SBDC, met with other agencies throughout the week. At the end of the weeklong meetings, the IEDC will work with the SBDC to create pathways to meet goals and address challenges our local ranchers and farmers are facing in hopes to provide critical access to tools and technical resources.

The CNMI SBDC network promotes a business-friendly economic infrastructure in the community, builds entrepreneurial capacity and financial literacy within that community, and provides current and nascent small businesses with the technical assistance, counseling, training, and support they need to innovate, adapt, and grow.

About

The CNMI SBDC network is composed of the CNMI SBDC lead center on Saipan, the Rota SBDC, and Tinian SBDC. The network is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Northern Marianas College.

The IEDC is a non-profit, non-partisan membership organization serving economic developers. With more than 4,300 members, IEDC is the largest organization of its kind. (PR)