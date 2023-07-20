Tinian SBDC to host Small Business Night

Share











The Tinian Small Business Development Center at the Northern Marianas College Tinian Center will be hosting “Tinian Small Business Night- Christmas in July” on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 5pm to 8pm at the Tinian Fiesta Grounds. This is a locally powered shopping event featuring both seasoned and upcoming local entrepreneurs and their products and services.

This event kicks off the back-to-school season and gives a headstart on the much anticipated holiday shopping season. The community is invited for a night of food, entertainment, and fun.

The Tinian SBDC has put together an amazing line-up of entertainment, vendors, and information booths. Registered vendors include Tropics, Bing’s Specialty, Tinian Treasure Chest, Sweetie’s Korner, and Primos. Other information booths include NMC Tinian Center and Docomo Pacific. Additionally, the event will feature entertainment, a free raffle, and friendly competition amongst vendors.

To register as a vendor, aspiring and current small business owners must be registered as an official Tinian SBDC client: marianas.ecenterdirect.com. Interested vendors should contact Tinian SBDC director/business advisor Benjamin Huk Borja at benjamin.borja@marianas.edu or call (670) 237-6888 to confirm participation.

The CNMI SBDC Network promotes a business-friendly economic infrastructure in the community, builds entrepreneurial capacity and financial literacy within that community, and provides current and nascent small businesses with the technical assistance, counseling, training, and support they need to innovate, adapt, and grow.

The CNMI SBDC Network includes the CNMI SBDC lead center on Saipan, the Rota SBDC, and Tinian SBDC. It is partially funded by a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Northern Marianas College. (NMC)