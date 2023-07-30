UOG launches program to help local talent return home

By
|
Posted on Jul 31 2023

Tag:
Share

The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant announces the start of the 2023 National Science Foundation Navigating Home Early Career Fellowship Program on Wednesday, July 19, at the Robert F. Kennedy Library on campus. From left, Assistant Professor of Secondary Education Cheryl Sangueza, UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant Director Austin Shelton, Lieutenant Gov. Josh Tenorio, outgoing UOG President Thomas Krise, incoming UOG President Anita Borja-Enriquez, Guam Energy Office Director Rebecca Respicio, and NSF INCLUDES workforce fellow Morgan Leon Guerrero. ( UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant recently launched the 2023 National Science Foundation’s Navigating Home Early-Career Fellowship Program, taking steps to help stem brain drain and its impact on the island’s development.

Alongside climate change, the exit of local talent has been identified as a contributing factor to population declines in U.S. territories like Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico, according to the 2020 Census.

In response to this pressing challenge in the territories, UOG CIS and Sea Grant, and its partners in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, launched the Navigating Home program, designed to create a pipeline for training and recruiting individuals with advanced degrees in marine, environmental, or sustainability sciences who may have left the island territories for educational or work opportunities. For the UOG, the primary aim is to entice them back to Guam, where they can contribute their expertise to the local workforce.

“We’re empowering our future, one homecoming at a time,” said Austin Shelton, director of the UOG Center for Island Sustainability and Sea Grant. “Our capacity-building program unlocks the potential of our students and reverses the brain drain, bringing them back home to Guam where they will lead the way towards a prosperous future.”

Thanks to the National Science Foundation’s $7.5 million funding, the five-year program will provide opportunities to 68 fellows and 68 professionals from Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Of the amount, $2.17 million goes directly to UOG. Young professionals can apply for early-career fellowships at UOG or in local government agencies. They will receive a $45,000 annual salary and airfare to come home to Guam.

Morgan Leon Guerrero, a fellow in the National Science Foundation’s Inclusion across the Nation of Communities of Learners of Underrepresented Discoverers in Engineering and Science, or INCLUDES, program, participated in a pilot Navigating Home program in 2022. Previously, she had to leave Guam to pursue a master’s in sustainability solutions at Arizona State University. Through the Navigating Home Early-Career Fellowship, she was able to work with the Guam Energy Office on energy transition grants.

“Leaving the island was necessary for my master’s program, but it’s always in the back of my mind to come back and do something for the island and really give back,” Leon Guerrero said.

During a recent launch event, incoming UOG president Anita Borja Enriquez recognized the outflow of talent as many UOG graduates have sought career opportunities beyond Guam. She voiced optimism the Navigating Home program will help attract, retain, and empower more individuals to contribute their talents on the island.

“As we think of students and graduates who call Guam home—who don’t want to leave and who are looking for opportunities—I think this is a beautiful model that we can replicate across other sectors—the social sciences, health care, education, and so forth,” Enriquez said.

The next fellowship period is from August 2023 to July 2024. Applications are now open. Interested individuals can access the application form through this link: https://rb.gy/fn0wi (UOG)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

UOG workshops in August: Elder abuse awareness and prevention

Posted On Jul 31 2023
, By
0

UOG welcomes 566 students from South Korea, Japan

Posted On Jul 25 2023
, By
0

UOG student joins research voyage mapping ocean floor

Posted On Jul 25 2023
, By
0

Future CPA obtains national scholarship; thanks guidance of mom, UOG mentors

Posted On Jul 19 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune