UOG welcomes 566 students from South Korea, Japan

Posted on Jul 25 2023

The University of Guam welcomes international students as they begin the UOG English Adventure Program on June 26 on campus in Mangilao. Students in the study-abroad program will experience the UOG for two to four weeks. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The University of Guam’s Global Learning and Engagement office is hosting this summer 566 students from South Korea and Japan through the English Adventure Program.
UOG welcomed 350 students from South Korea on July 3.

The English Adventure Program provides students from 23 UOG partner universities with a well-rounded experience that extends beyond textbooks.

“We are extremely excited to offer this study-abroad program to our students,” said Carlos Taitano, director of UOG’s Global Learning and Engagement office. “Our goal is to empower them to become global citizens who can navigate diverse environments, embrace cultural differences, and contribute positively to the world.”

In two- or four-week sessions, the students immerse themselves in English classes and learn about Guam’s culture through a combination of classroom learning, field trips, and other learning opportunities.

The students also have opportunities to interact and speak English with student volunteers from different UOG student organizations such as the International Friendship Club, UOG American Marketing Association, and the Triton Changemakers.

Preparations to welcome the students occurred while the university worked on recovering from Typhoon Mawar.

GLE worked closely with Mark Mendiola, Residence Halls director, and the UOG Facilities Management and Services team to ensure that the rooms and facilities were ready. Close to 60 students are staying at the UOG Residence Halls.

The English Adventure Program has provided an immersive English language learning experience for hundreds of international students across Asia each year over the past several years. Last year, 653 students participated in the study-abroad program at UOG.

For more information about the English Adventure Program: Visit: www.uog.edu/gle or call the UOG GLE office at 671-735-2600/1. (UOG)

