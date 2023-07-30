UOG workshops in August: Elder abuse awareness and prevention

The University of Guam’s Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program is offering an opportunity for caregivers of persons with dementia to participate in an online training and certification program called CARES Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention. This training program focuses on how to recognize signs of elder abuse, including physical abuse, emotional abuse, financial abuse, sexual abuse, and caregiver neglect and self-neglect. It also describes many positive things you can do to help prevent elder abuse.

The program has four modules. The first three modules will be conducted in August and the final module will be offered in September. Participants who complete all four modules will receive a certificate of completion and will be eligible for CARES Dementia Certification. The training schedule for August is outlined below.

Module 1: What is Elder Abuse?

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Aug.2, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, Aug. 5

Module 2: Dementia and Elder Abuse

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Aug. 9, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, Aug. 12

Module 3: The CARES® Approach and Elder Abuse Prevention

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Aug. 16, or
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, Aug. 19

Services available for Guam’s senior citizens

In the fourth week of August, a representative from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Division of Senior Citizens will present two sessions on services available for Guam’s senior citizens. These sessions will be held:

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Aug. 23
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, Aug. 26

Sharing caregiver stories and finding support

In the final week, two sessions will provide participants with an opportunity to share their experiences as family caregivers of persons with dementia and to receive support and guidance from other members of the group. These sessions will be held:

  • 6pm to 8pm Wednesday, Aug. 30
  • 10am to noon, Saturday, Sept. 2

Participants can attend the Wednesday or Saturday sessions using the following Zoom links:

Wednesday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/92072878067

Saturday sessions: https://zoom.us/j/91243370958

Ongoing dementia support groups

These sessions are part of the ongoing online support groups for family caregivers of persons with dementia being conducted by the Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program of the UOG School of Health. The support group sessions are held on Zoom on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings year-round. The sessions are free of charge to partners, family members, and other caregivers of persons with dementia who have ties to Guam and the Micronesian region.

For more information, contact:

Dr. Iain Twaddle or Nikolas Gutierrez

Guam/Micronesia Geriatrics Workforce Enhancement Program

Telehealth Geriatric Support Services

University of Guam

Tel: (671) 735-2883

Email: gwep.tgss@triton.uog.edu

Rhoda Orallo

Health Services of the Pacific

Tel: (671) 735-3277

Email: r.orallo@hspguam.com (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

