Updated EEOC resource about ADA, visual disabilities at work

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2023

Tag: ,
Share

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has released an updated technical assistance document, “Visual Disabilities in the Workplace and the Americans with Disabilities Act,” explaining how the Americans with Disabilities Act applies to job applicants and employees with visual disabilities.

The document outlines when an employer may ask an applicant or employee questions about their vision, how an employer should treat voluntary disclosures about visual disabilities, and what types of reasonable accommodations those with visual disabilities may need in the workplace. The updated document highlights new technologies for reasonable accommodation, many of which are free or low-cost, and describes how using artificial intelligence and algorithms to make employment decisions can impact individuals with visual disabilities.

The document addresses how an employer should handle safety concerns about applicants and employees with visual disabilities and how an employer can ensure that no employee is harassed because of a visual disability.

“The ADA became law 33 years ago today and continues to provide vital protections for workers, including those with visual disabilities,” said EEOC chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “Providing reasonable accommodations is an employer’s responsibility. Workers who have vision impairments, including limited or low vision, should be provided the resources needed to succeed. This document will provide employers the guidance to do so.”

Many individuals who are blind, visually impaired, or have other vision-related conditions can perform successfully on the job and should not be denied opportunities because of stereotypical and generalized negative assumptions. The document also discusses harassment and retaliation.

Recent EEOC news releases about individuals who are blind or have vision impairments or other vision-related conditions and sought reasonable accommodations as applicants or employees are available in the EEOC’s newsroom.

More information about disability discrimination is available on EEOC’s disability discrimination landing page: https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc-disability-related-resources. For a resource on workplace accommodations, visit https://askjan.org/.

The EEOC advances opportunity in the workplace by enforcing federal laws prohibiting employment discrimination. More information is available at www.eeoc.gov. (EEOC)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Senate panel receives COFA testimony

Posted On Jul 26 2023
, By
0

DOI announces nearly $300M to support, expand outdoor recreation

Posted On Jul 24 2023
, By
0

‘It would be a mistake to take these relationships for granted’

Posted On Jul 20 2023
, By
0

USCIS launches online rescheduling of biometrics appointments

Posted On Jul 11 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune