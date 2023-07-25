US House committee OKs $6.9M for 3 CUC projects, 6 others

By
|
Posted on Jul 26 2023

Tag:
Share

The U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee advanced two fiscal year 2024 funding bills this week containing $6.9 million for nine projects in the CNMI, including three for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., as requested by Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the fiscal year 2024 bill report for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee that was made available Tuesday provides $2,879,256 for three CUC projects.

He said the fiscal year 2024 bill report for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee that was released Wednesday includes $4,057,000 in earmarks for six projects.

The annual spending bills now head to the floor for consideration by the full House.

Of the $2.87 million funding for CUC projects, $959,752 each is for the Dandan Homestead Sewer Line Project; Sadog Tasi Wastewater Treatment Plant Underground Storage Tank Remediation; and PFAS Remediation System-Granular Activated Carbon Replacement.

Of the $4.05 million in earmark funding, $1 million is for Route 310 (Tapochao Road) Construction; $850,000 each for Route 36 (San Juan-Bird Island) Phase 1 Station and Route 33 (Beach Road) Improvements Phase 1; $500,000 each for Route 30 (Chalan Pale Arnold) Safety Improvements Phase 1 and Rota Public Market; and $357,000 for 30 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel.

To date, Sablan said, the Appropriations Committee has approved 14 of his Community Project Funding requests, totaling $11,436,256.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

OGM’s Cabrera questions CUC’s plan to enter agreement with IPP in 2025

Posted On Jul 17 2023
, By
0

CUC hazard pay raise OK’d

Posted On Jul 11 2023
, By
0

CUC board OKs night differential pay for employees

Posted On Jul 10 2023
, By
0

Looming fiscal crisis at CUC

Posted On Jul 10 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Has the Japanese government adequately explained the reasoning behind its decision to dump treated wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Report: FSM faces health threats, stronger storms from climate change

Posted On Jul 20 2023

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 6, 2023

Posted On Jul 06 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 3, 2023

Posted On Jul 03 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune