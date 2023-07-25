US House committee OKs $6.9M for 3 CUC projects, 6 others

Share











The U.S. House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee advanced two fiscal year 2024 funding bills this week containing $6.9 million for nine projects in the CNMI, including three for the Commonwealth Utilities Corp., as requested by Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).

Sablan disclosed in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend that the fiscal year 2024 bill report for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Subcommittee that was made available Tuesday provides $2,879,256 for three CUC projects.

He said the fiscal year 2024 bill report for the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Subcommittee that was released Wednesday includes $4,057,000 in earmarks for six projects.

The annual spending bills now head to the floor for consideration by the full House.

Of the $2.87 million funding for CUC projects, $959,752 each is for the Dandan Homestead Sewer Line Project; Sadog Tasi Wastewater Treatment Plant Underground Storage Tank Remediation; and PFAS Remediation System-Granular Activated Carbon Replacement.

Of the $4.05 million in earmark funding, $1 million is for Route 310 (Tapochao Road) Construction; $850,000 each for Route 36 (San Juan-Bird Island) Phase 1 Station and Route 33 (Beach Road) Improvements Phase 1; $500,000 each for Route 30 (Chalan Pale Arnold) Safety Improvements Phase 1 and Rota Public Market; and $357,000 for 30 sets of self-contained breathing apparatus for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting personnel.

To date, Sablan said, the Appropriations Committee has approved 14 of his Community Project Funding requests, totaling $11,436,256.