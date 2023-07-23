Vets exposed to toxins taught how to file claims with VA

Veterans wait at the Department of Veteran Affairs’ PACT Act Clinic last Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan in Garapan. (CHRYSTAL MARINO)

Three members of the Honolulu Veterans Affairs Regional Office, along with a Saipan- stationed Veteran Benefits Administration member, held an outreach last Thursday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan in order to assist military veterans in the CNMI who were exposed to toxic substances while in active service.

Called the Department of Veteran Affairs PACT Act Clinic, VA benefits counselors assisted veterans on how to make a claim and helped them check their claim status, as well as answer any questions they may have. The clinic started at 12pm and concluded at 5pm, and serviced a rough estimate of 20 veterans.

Honolulu VA Regional Office director Stacey Bonnett and program analyst/public affairs officer Aiko Shibuya both consider the day a success as they were able to serve all the veterans that came that day.

“I think this was a good turnout,” said Bonnett “And we were able to see everyone that came and helped them [to] either file their claim or check on a status or answer their questions. …So yes, it’s a very successful event.”

They said they specifically came for the clinic. “We’re here… to help veterans file a claim for compensation disability if they have not already done so or they can check on a status of their claim if they already have one pending or if they just have questions about what benefits are available to them through the VA.”

Both Bonnett and Shibuya said that even after their team leaves, veterans can still avail of services, whether making an inquiry, filing a claim, or checking on that claim. They could simply work with Willie Peterson, the Veteran Benefits Administration employee stationed on Saipan, at the CNMI Office of Veteran Services. Peterson’s office is open weekly from Monday to Friday 8am-3:30pm and veterans may call to inquire, or make a visit by either appointment or walk-ins.

With the recent passage of the PACT Act on Aug. 10, 2022, VA benefits were expanded to veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

Also if a veteran files a PACT Act claim that is a part of that law change within a year of that date (Aug. 10, 2022), the VA can pay back to the day when the law became effective.

“We are coming up on that one year date for the passage of that PACT Act. Once that date has elapsed, veterans can still file PACT Act claims with us. It’s just we will no longer able to go back to the one year retroactive to the day of the law change. [But] veterans can still file and still submit claims with us even after that,” Bonnett said.

