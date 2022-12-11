‘We are ready to answer the call of our people’

ARNOLD I. PALACIOS and DAVID M. APATANG

On Nov. 8, the people of our great Commonwealth humbled us with your votes of confidence. One by one, you made your voices clear when you cast your ballots for new leadership in the House of Representatives, in the Senate, and in the Executive Branch. Two weeks later, you humbled us again in the runoff election when we became your governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect.

Un dankulu na si yu’us ma’ase yan ghilisow for your support on the campaign trail, in the general election, and again in the runoff election. We are ready to answer the call of our people and we will honor the trust you bestowed upon us.

Now the real work begins.

Just as we needed your vote on election day, we need your voice and your service to our community these next four years. In the days and weeks ahead, our team will work with the current administration to ensure a smooth transition that will enable us to hit the ground running when we take office on Jan. 9, 2023.

We humbly ask the people in our Commonwealth join us. We’ve seen what happens when we work together. Every house needs a solid foundation and the bedrock of our administration must be built upon a foundation of trust, cooperation, and your willingness to work together.

Our people will face many challenges in the next four years, some of which are beyond our control. With your support and with your continued commitment to our islands, we will meet these challenges side-by-side and overcome all obstacles together.

The story of our people is one of the persistence and perseverance that flourishes when we work together. Now more than ever, our Commonwealth needs the very best you have to offer. Without you, the full potential of our people will never be realized.

Republicans, Democrats and independents; the time has come for all of us to move forward together.

Thank you for your votes, thank you for your support, thank you for your trust.

Biba Marianas!

***
From the offices of governor-elect Arnold I. Palacios and lieutenant governor-elect Dave M. Apatang

