Rave the night away at the Electric Island Festival at the Guma Sakman across the Guma’ Hustisia in Susupe on Saturday night, Aug. 19.
After five long years, EIF is back on Saipan and is just in time for the 10th year celebration of the festival.
With an expected crowd of about 1,500, you can dance your heart out from 6pm to 2am to these featured DJs: Justin Oh, Lil Meish, Samurai, Nouga Jr., Saipan’s Big Ken Camacho, Crux, and a special performance by StraightUp JED.
In a press conference today at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, EIF founder Jia Wang and EIF Saipan partner and Tribe Marianas owner Rob Travilla, and all the DJs besides Justin Oh gave the rundown of what Saipan can expect from the event.
Wang said, “We're fighting for our right to be creative. We're fighting for our music, we're fighting for the arts, and for the culture, and the music that we're pushing. …This year, we’re celebrating 10 years of EIF, and being back here on Saipan has been quite amazing.”
Their headliner, Justin Oh, is bringing over his international electronic expertise to Saipan and attendees can expect a great show, Wang said.
“You have to be there to feel it. You really have to come—feeling is believing,” Wang said.
Besides with music, there will also be food vendors, drink vendors, live painting, hair braiding, and art and crafts.
“With the five-year hiatus…and the high airfare prices from Saipan to Guam, I think this is a chance for everyone to get a taste of EIF Guam right here in our hometown,” Travilla said.
As of press time, 80% of tickets have already been sold, so get your tickets now if you haven’t yet. You can also buy it at the door.
The organizers would like to thank their sponsors: Budweiser, Tribe Marianas, Salina’s BeautiWorks, Marianas Visitors Authority, Crowne Plaza Resort, Atkin Kroll Saipan, 6AM Group, and Woozy.
