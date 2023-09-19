Eligible patients in the Marianas can now apply for free medication through Merck’s Patient Assistance Program, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP).
Merck’s Patient Assistance Program, which is a private and confidential program, provides medicines, free of charge, for up to one year to eligible individuals, mostly the uninsured, who, without their assistance, could not afford needed Merck medicines.
According to Merck’s Patient Assistance Program, among the three conditions to be eligible is if a patient is a U.S. resident and has a prescription for a Merck medicine from a health care provider licensed in the U.S. A patient does not have to be a U.S. citizen to be eligible.
Sablan in his e-kilili newsletter over the weekend said previously, only patients living in the 50 states, D.C., or Puerto Rico were eligible to apply.
Merk’s decision this week is the result of Sablan’s ongoing work to make free or reduced cost medication programs that are available in the rest of the United States, available to residents of the Marianas too.
Sablan said at his congressional office’s urging, Genentech, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb have already agreed to extend their free and reduced cost prescription drug programs to low-income and uninsured patients in the islands.
He said this week’s addition of the Marianas to Merck’s program is also timely as access to COVID-19 medicines moves to the traditional commercial model starting November.
Sablan said the Merck program will now provide the oral antiviral drug Lagevrio free of charge to eligible COVID patients who, without assistance, could not otherwise afford the medication.
