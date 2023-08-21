TINIAN—After over a year of rehabilitation work, the Tinian municipality and the Commonwealth Ports Authority have finally unveiled the new and improved Tinian Marina.
CPA board members and the Tinian leadership held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday to unveil the improved Tinian Marina, an over $1-million project funded by the Seaport portion of the Divert Lease proceeds.
The project was a collaborative effort of the Tinian municipal government and CPA, with help from Power Builders International.
The marina now sports a widened parking lot that includes six new car parking stalls and seven new trailer parking stalls for boaters.
In addition, the enhancement project saw the construction of restrooms, three new pavilions, and the installation of solar lights.
Joining CPA and Tinian leaders for the unveiling last Friday were members of the Tinian community and distinguished guest from Saipan.
Tinian Mayor Edwin Aldan stated that the unveiling celebrates the transformation of the Tinian Marina—a project that many past Tinian leaders only dreamed about.
“We are gathered here today at the beautiful Tinian Marina for a momentous occasion—the ribbon cutting ceremony of the Tinian Marina Beautification project. Today we celebrate the remarkable transformation that has taken place in this valued waterfront and to express all our gratitude to the people who made this vision a reality,” he said.
Aldan said the Tinian Marina enhancement project is significant for the Tinian community because it revitalized a space that is incredibly important to the Tinian community.
“The Tinian Marina serves as a vital space for the Tinian community where families gather, fishermen launch their boats, and tourists get a taste of our island’s beauty. This effort to make this area more beautiful improves not only its aesthetic appeal, but also everyone’s experience while using it,” he said.
“As we stand before this beautiful transformation of the Tinian Marina, let us reflect on the collective efforts that have gone into making this dream a reality. This ribbon cutting is not just the end of a project, but a new chapter in the story of Tinian’s progress,” Aldan added.
Tinian Municipal Council vice chair Anna Marie San Nicolas echoed Aldan’s sentiment, stating that the beautification of the Tinian Marina is only the beginning of the journey to improve Tinian.
CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds said the project has been long awaited by small boaters, fishermen, and the entire Tinian community alike.
“CPA is so excited to be able to open up these facilities for both our community and visitors alike. This project has been made possible by the Divert Lease proceeds. This is exactly the kind of benefit that the founding fathers envisioned when they were negotiating the Covenant. As military activity increases on Tinian, CPA is focused on finding more opportunities to collaborate a mutual beneficial infrastructure project that will benefit all of the Marianas,” she said.
Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian), who was present for the unveiling of the Marina, stated that the work never stops and Tinian can expect more improvements in the years to come.
“I want to congratulate the boaters of Tinian, Saipan, and Rota because now they have a beautiful, safe place to dock their boats when visiting Tinian. This is only the beginning. We will see more improvements in the years to come. The work never stops. On behalf of the people of Tinian, congratulations to a worthwhile undertaking,” he said.
Sen. Karl King Nabors (R-Tinian) acknowledged the hard work the CPA put into helping make into a reality what was once only a dream for Tinian.
“CPA demonstrated unwavering commitment to enhancing the infrastructure of Tinian’s ports. These improvements made today doesn’t only improve the value of our community, it adds to the aesthetic. It also improves the access of the facilities to allow our community to use the space. It also allows CPA to generate funds. It is no secret, the struggles the CPA has faced with regards to funding, [but] this project is a symbol of their dedication, despite the financial hardships, to improving the ports across the CNMI,” he said.
(2) comments
Who paid for the CPA Board members' latest junket, this Tinian travel, for a "ribbon cutting ceremony"? What if anything was so important that exhausted CPA finances had to be stretched further to accomodate the photo ops, purlic relations ahgles, and political agendas, of these CPA Board members whose fiduciary duties compel them to conserve CPA's exceedingly limited resources, and not wastefully spend CPA's remaining trickle of cashflow?
There was no real need for any of these CPA Board members to go on CPA funded travel for a ribbon curring party and mutual admiration ceremony at the Tinian docks. And why have no media outlets or CNMI officials asked and learned: just how much have CPA Board members and executives spent and received during the past 9 months (since the November 25, 2022 runoff election), for travel, per diem, vehicle rental, hotels, and incidental costs, particularly those incurred by the lame duck CPA Board members whose CPA Board terms will soon lapse: including Pete P. Reyes and Kimberlyn King-Hinds?
Why have not the Divert Field proceeds not been used for equally if not more important CNMI needs at Saipan and Rota airports and seaports?!
So now, using Divert Field proceeds, the Tinian seaport has some new parking spaces, and working toilet faciolities, while the Saipan airport commuter terminal has 4-year old portable toilets, with none at the Saipan seaports, and none at the Rota seaports? Why are the Divert Lease proceeds being used only for Tinian when, as we all know, revenues paid by Saipan taxpayers have for decades funded Tinian? So what is paid by Saipan taxpayers the Tinian residents get to receive, but the Divert Field proceeds paid by Uncle Sam taxpayers the Saipan and Rota residents do NOT get to use and ONLY the Tinian residents can use? For shame.
