The Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee yesterday proposed to reduce by eight hours the work hours of employees of the Legislative and Judiciary for fiscal year 2024.
Sen. Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), who chairs the Fiscal Affairs Committee and is drafting the Senate version of the budget, told Saipan Tribune that they proposed this to provide funds to the Tinian municipality to address its personnel needs.
Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Edwin P. Aldan told the committee last Aug. 17 that if the Senate passes the House of Representatives’ version of the budget, he will be informing all 96 employees of the Tinian municipality by Oct. 1, 2023 that their employment will not be renewed.
Last Aug. 10, Rep. Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) voted against passing the House’s budget legislation because he believes that the bill does not fund the 108 employees needed by the Tinian Mayor’s Office.
Manglona said yesterday that they also proposed to provide some funds to Government Health and Life Insurance and removed funds from Medicaid.
The committee went over yesterday all the amendments they made from the House’s version of the proposed budget for the government’s operations for fiscal year 2024.
Manglona stated at the start of the meeting that the committee began deliberating on the budget bill and had worked on for the most part on the provisions within the budget.
“And that’s what we are going to tackle today,” said Manglona, adding that if they have time that day, they will begin discussions on the allocation of the $114.2 million, which is the net available resources for government activities.
Last week, the Senate and House conference committee adopted a concurrent resolution that sets the ceiling of the CNMI government’s projected resources for fiscal year 2024 at $163.4 million, which is $9.1 million lower than Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ proposed budget. The resolution is set to be approved by the full House and Senate.
Manglona said the bicameral conference committee approved the overall identified budgetary resources at $163,415,313.
Manglona said they suspended all earmarks, except the Marianas Visitors Authority’s Hotel Occupancy Tax, which they left at $4,584,654.
He said they kept the debt services—the bond payments at $3,617,000 and $3,265,375, the Settlement Fund at $34 million, pension obligation at $2,886,600, and the Marianas Public Land Trust 2019 loan at $822,753.
Manglona said that leaves net available resources for appropriation for government activities at $114,238,931.
The House had already passed their version of the budget bill.
(1) comment
Reduction in work hours which translates into a reduction in biweekly payroll MUST in fairness be EQUALLY shared:
1. in the executive branch beginning with the governor and lt. governor, and the slew of special assistants for this and for that taking the lead without exception,
2. All staff at the Legislative Bureau (LB), including staff attorneys and clerks,
3. no less to also include ALL in the Office of Attorney General, including the A.G. and Deputy A.G.,
4. Office of Public Auditor (OPA),
5. Department of Public Land (DPL),
6. CUC management staff
7. CHCC top management
8. CDA, NMHC, Museum, DLNR, DPW, Fish & Wildlife,
9. Office of Grants Management (OGM)
10. PAO, CIP, IT at Finance,
11. Department of Finance, Office of Secretary, except Treasury and Federal Grants Drawdown Personnel and
12. DCCA, including food stamp office, except Child Care.
ONLY the Department of Public Safety, Fire, and medical and related specialists and technicians at CHCC should be exempted from this, including drug enforcement and drug counseling personnel.
Elected members of the Legislature MUST also cut their salaries by 8 hours bi-weekly and their subsistence by 75% monthly.
All government-paid cellular phones must no longer be charged to the taxpayers, as they are not being answered anyway when ordinary voters attempt to make contact with their elected representatives or senators, as they all have caller ID installed in their government-paid phones.
Government-paid gasoline must cease at once, including private office spaces cut by 50%.
Why not?
As one young teen millionaire once said this year, to be successful and know what success is, we must all feel the pain to reflect on what caused the pain in the first place, so that we are compelled to reflect on the pain and perform better next time by recalibrating our approaches and strategies on the rebound.
