Alter City Group Inc. director Johnny Leong said their casino gaming resort project on Tinian relied on both Chinese investors and tourists for the purpose of gambling, but China’s recent change in the law has now made that impossible.
Leong informed Department of Public Lands Secretary Teresita A. Santos in a letter that Chinese citizens are now prohibited from traveling anywhere for the purpose of gambling and that casino operators are also prohibited from marketing to Chinese citizens or facilitating their travel.
Leong’s letter dated July 7, 2023, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune from DPL last Friday, was in response to DPL’s notice of default and notice of violation against Alter City Group.
Despite receiving Leong’s July 7 response, Santos notified him last Aug. 18 that DPL has terminated the lease agreement with Alter City Group, for failing to cure the defaults in the agreement by the Aug. 8, 2023 deadline.
Macau-based Alter City Group acquired in 2014 a lease of a 152-hectare public land for its proposed $360-million casino resort project on Tinian.
Last June 9, Santos issued a notice of default and notice of violation to Alter City for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement.
In Alter City’s response to the June 9 notice, Leong said DPL required them to submit financing position, project update, land lease payment, and an opportunity to cure breach of the agreement.
Leong said he sent DPL earlier an update letter outlining two of the challenges that they face—China’s recent decision to outlaw travel for the purpose of casino gaming and continuing uncertainty in the global economy.
The Alter City director said Chinese citizens are now prohibited from transferring money out of China for purposes of gambling or to invest in a casino gaming project.
He said they have spent considerable efforts exploring other markets in the region.
Leong said governments around the world are already implementing a lot of measures to correct the business environment.
The director said he mentioned these challenges they are facing, not to make excuses, but to highlight the drastic and continuing change in circumstances.
“It is upon this backdrop that we are establishing strategic partnerships with groups in other countries in the region,” he said.
Leong said, however, because of the uncertainty, at this time they are unable to receive firm commitments from these groups.
He said everyone is “stuck in a holding pattern” until the situation stabilizes.
“We are doing everything we can to establish a roadmap for your consideration prior to the submission of the project update,” Leong told Santos.
Among the corrective actions that DPL required is for Alter City to complete the construction of a 500-room Plumeria Golf & Casino Resort, including 150 corporate villas, an 18-hole international golf course, a clubhouse with driving range facility, a medical center, farmer’s market, training center, retail services, conservatory, and staff dormitories.
