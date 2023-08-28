Arbitrator Thomas J. Brewer of the American Arbitration Association has ordered a stay on all proceedings in the arbitration between Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC and the Commonwealth Casino Commission.
In his order on Aug. 9, 2023, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune yesterday, Brewer also found that good cause exists for an order reopening and holding the present arbitral record open for the limited purpose of receiving information concerning the finality and applicability of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s decision.
The arbitrator said the Ninth Circuit’s decision reversed both the U.S. District Court for the NMI’s decision mandating arbitration of this matter and the District Court’s order enjoining the CCC from proceeding with license revocation proceedings against IPI.
He said that, as IPI’s petition for a rehearing of the Ninth Circuit’s decision has since also been denied, this action creates a likelihood that a mandate approving the Ninth Circuit’s decision will issue imminently.
Brewer said these developments create a substantial and unacceptable risk that issuance of a final award in this arbitration might contravene the Ninth Circuit’s decision’s determination that the present dispute is not arbitrable.
He said that, unless reversed on appeal, the Ninth Circuit’s decision reversing the District Court’s decision mandating arbitration of this matter will constitute the judiciary’s final decision on this point as soon as the mandate is issued.
“It would not be appropriate for this arbitral tribunal to conduct additional proceedings in contravention of the Ninth Circuit’s decision once it becomes final,” Brewer said.
He added that future work done to prepare an award in this arbitration from todays’ date going forward may prove to be unnecessary and unwarranted.
Brewer said that, unless the present arbitral proceedings are stayed, the parties are thus confronted with incurring substantial expense that may turn out to have been incurred unnecessarily.
On reopening the arbitral hearing, the arbitrator said it is essential for this arbitral tribunal to learn whether the Ninth Circuit decision reversing the District Court’s decision mandating arbitration of this matter eventually ends up being the judiciary’s final decision on this point.
He said if the Ninth Circuit’s decision does become the judiciary’s final determination on whether this matter is arbitrable, it would not be appropriate for this tribunal to issue a final award in contravention of that determination.
On Sept. 26, 2022, U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona granted IPI’s motion for preliminary injunction and ordered IPI and CCC into arbitration.
On Oct. 21, 2022, CCC filed its notice of appeal to the Ninth Circuit.
Brewer held and completed the arbitration hearing in this case on May 23 to 25, 2023 in Honolulu.
On June 29, 2023, or before Brewer issued an order about the arbitration, the Ninth Circuit issued a decision reversing the District Court’s decision stopping the CCC from proceeding with the revocation proceedings and mandating arbitration.
The case is remanded back to the District Court for proceedings consistent with the Ninth Circuit’s disposition.
On July 12, 2023, CCC sought an order from the arbitrator dismissing or staying the present arbitration due to the Ninth Circuit’s decision.
IPI opposed the motion.
On Aug. 7, 2023, the Ninth Circuit denied IPI’s petition for panel rehearing.
