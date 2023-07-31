Drawing hundreds of spectators, community members, artists and tourists, the highly anticipated 42nd Flame Tree Arts Festival marked another success as it packed out the Civic Center Beach in Park in Susupe last weekend.
The festival hosted 30 art booths and 10 food vendors, not to mention the many bands and individuals who shared their musical artistry on the events stage.
After a performance that drew quite a crowd to watch, Melvin and Millie Faisao of the 81-member Refaluwasch dance group, Uralii, shared that it was great to be back on the Flame Tree stage again and continue to share their culture and traditions with others, while passing on the art and legacy as well.
Artist Aofia Tuiolosega said the turnout was great, “all the people are here, the rain is holding back, thank God for that."
Tuiolosega shared that culture inspires her art, comprising of a variety of traditional and modern merchandise, from the traditional coconut oils, mwars, CNMI branded slippers, and bags. The work of her mom, who's an artist as well, was also displayed in the Flowerpot Creations just beside her booth.
When asked about how she felt upon initially hearing about the delay in the festival, she replied "I just took that time to prepare more, So I have more time and more stock for our customers..."
At the end of it all, "I’m so happy [the] Flame Tree [Arts Festival] is back!"
For artist Joe Aguon, his art display and merchandise showed off a range of colorful lighatùùtùr and bracelets from the Carolinian traditional bead jewelry, and his special and unique twist on local doni pepper.
Aguon also showed how he used recycled can tops to beautifully handcraft betel nut baskets as well as food utensil organizers for parties.
"This year it's been going great so far," he said, noting that the event had been quite successful, with more customers this year than the last.
He said that when he heard that the festival might be canceled, he said, " It really didn't bother us in a way because we are heavily involved with the Arts Council, So they would contact us ro do projects with the schools or agencies, Wherever we are needed for the type of artwork we do, we respond...so we're always busy with the Arts Council."
In another stand, young artists from Marianas High School's art club, Mary Irish Orlino Villanueva, Fei Fei Lei, Elisha lacap, Niamiah Deleon Guerrero, and their friend Marc Gruy practiced their art of doing henna and face paintings, caricatures, to selling their own anime art through stickers, paintings, and drawing. When speaking to club member Lei, she shared, "All the artwork was made from our own members from our club. It was homemade and it showcases the skills from our school. ...We all plan to keep art in our lives and still do it when we're older."
Many expressed how thankful they were for the annual event to happen. "I feel like it's a great opportunity for local artists to showcase their art because there's not many events like this where artists are central to the event so I think it’s a great opportunity,” said Lei.
Spectator Roseann Robert from Koblerville said her family were pretty disappointed when they initially heard that the festival will be cancelled, but now with it going on, she's very happy that everything worked out.
During the festival’s opening ceremony last Friday, Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Secretary Maggie Sablan and acting executive director for Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture Gloriana Teuira expressed their gratitude to all the events sponsors, partners and community supporters for all their help.
“Forty-two years of celebrating the arts, our forefathers and mothers of our Commonwealth Council for Arts and Culture really hit the spot when they started this legacy, and though it started when I was in high school, your participation and mere presence tonight here is a solid testament that our cultural heritage is very much alive in our community through the arts…,” said Sablan in her remarks.
The art event's kickoff ceremony also included an artist dedication, held to pay tribute to and recognize late artists Poland Yamada, John Peter Lisua, Daniel “Dante” Limes Laniyo, Alexander Wabol Limes, and Jacoba Merced Liaschem Rangamar Terlaje for their contribution and lasting impact in the CNMI, with their passion and dedication for the arts. Household name Gordon Marciano was also recognized for his 30-plus years of service to the Flame Tree Arts Festival. The Department of Public Safety color guard performed the trooping of the colors.