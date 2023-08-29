The CNMI Board of Parole is set to hold revocation proceedings for convicted murderer and parolee Edward Blas who was recently arrested for threatening others at knifepoint.
The CNMI Board of Parole is set to hold parole hearings all week starting this Wednesday and will also hold revocation proceedings for Blas who was arrested less than a year after he was granted parole.
In addition, the Board of Parole will also be holding pardon proceedings for Jodan Taitingfong, man who was sentenced to 15-years imprisonment for robbery and aggravated assault and battery.
Aside from Blas and Taitingfong, the other inmates who are up for parole hearings are Kui Zhang, Calistro Crisostimo, Bradley Defang, Titomir Bhuiyan, Derik Reyes, and Randy Igisomar.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, the court previously imposed a $50,000 cash bail on Blas on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and three counts of disturbing the peace.
The complaint against Blas stated that back in November 2022, he threatened to kill two people with a kitchen knife while intoxicated and he also punched his girlfriend.
The girlfriend told police that Blas was mad because he could not find his slippers and that he stabbed a plastic table in anger.
Before being paroled, Blas was serving a 24-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree, which he committed during the perpetration of burglary and/or robbery.
Blas was convicted back in 2011 of murder in the first degree after pleading guilty to the brutal killing of a Marianas High School security guard with two others as part of a plan to rob the school.
He became eligible for parole after serving one-third of his sentence.
Blas, who was 16 at that time of the incident, was charged as an adult with two other teen co-defendants in 2009.
