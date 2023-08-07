The Department of Public Safety has arrested one of its own after a crime lab analysis in Guam showed that the bullet that had hit a child in the face in Kagman in May this year had come from his service-issued firearm.
DPS arrested over the weekend police officer Raymond L Saralu, whose gun was allegedly used in the accidental shooting of the 7-year-old boy in Kagman.
According to DPS spokesperson Fred Sato, Saralu was arrested late last Friday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault and battery and storage of firearms charges.
Saralu was tied to the Kagman shooting incident after ballistic analysis from Guam reportedly showed that the bullet that hit the child came from his service-issued firearm.
“Based on the ballistic evidence collected by investigators at the location and analyzed by the Guam Police Department crime lab, it has been determined that the shell casings and fragments originated from the officer’s government-issued firearm,” said Sato.
The warrant for Saralu’s arrest was signed by Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph Camacho and his bail was set at $50,000.
Saralu is expected to appear before the court today for a bail hearing.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, police responded to a disturbance incident in Kagman on May 21, at about 9:55pm.
At the scene, it was learned that 7-year-old boy was shot in the face while playing with a gun in a residence in Kagman.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the child and another minor were playing inside a relative’s home when one of them somehow got hold of the gun. While handling the firearm, one of the children accidentally discharged the weapon.
The child was severely injured and was immediately rushed to Guam for surgery. Fortunately, the child made it through intensive surgery and is expected to make a full recovery.
