The Commonwealth Ports Authority has decided to keep its deputy director position vacant following the resignation of previous director Edward Mendiola, keeping the position open but realigning the funds to other posts.
CPA, like many other government agencies, is facing budget constraints and has made necessary cuts and implement further measures in order to stay afloat. In line with this, CPA made the decision to leave its deputy director position open, but realign the funds used for the position to fund other critical positions within CPA.
According to CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds, the initial plan was to completely terminate the position after Mendiola resigned, but the board opted to make that decision at a later time.
Instead, the board came to the agreement that the position would remain on its organizational chart but it would be zeroed out and the funds that were initially allocated for that position would be redistributed to other positions.
Mendiola, who has been with CPA for 28 years, resigned last month. His resignation took effect on June 30, 2023, according to CPA executive director Christopher Tenorio.
Mendiola has served CPA for close to three decades. Prior to becoming deputy director, Medniola was the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport manager.
In a statement from King-Hinds, she said Mendiola was instrumental in the undertakings that CPA has committed to in terms of improving its facilities, among other things.
“He will be missed, and I wish him very well. He always has a home in CPA. He feels like he needs to take a break at this point, but I hope that sometime in the future he would consider coming back and being part of the family. But he is always part of the family,” she said.
(2) comments
Our soon-to-be-departing CPA's Chair Kimberly King-Hinds assures us that she will "realign the funds used for the [Rota Deputy Director] position to fund other critical positions within CPA."
Why has she not disclosed, or the media asked: Exactly what are those "other critical CPA positions? In what manner are those positions supposedly critical? And are those supposedly "critical positions" to be filled by persons selected and appointed by those CPA Board members, including the Chair, who are themselves scheduled to depart CPA on September 25th when their CPA Board appointmets lapse---or, more appropriately, rationally, ethically (and in accord with fiduciary requisites), will the selections and appointments of those "critical positions" be left to the incoming CPA Board members who during the coming years will be overseeing CPA? In other words, are thse suddenly-design ated "critical positions" simply last-gasp political patronage/familial hires, or the real thing?
On a related note, have the CPA Board's expenditures during the past 8 months---when they refused to submit their courtesy resignations in disrespectful defiance of Governor Palacios---likewise been deemed "critical" by the CPA Board members? From the self-laudatory press releases and endless media poto-ops, most are quite familiar with the CPA Chair's penchant for travel to the likes of Guam, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and perhaps Timbuktu too, during the past 8 months.
So will the outgoing CPA Chair voluntarily, promptly, and comprehensively disclose now, or will the media find out and report, how much in CPA funds this CPA Chair spend and received, since the 2022 election concluded, for travels, rental vehicles, hotels, accomodations, meals, beverages, snacks (including Cheetos), perdiem, and midcellaneous costs? And for public relations, press releases, and photo-op activities?
Ditto for outgoing CPA Board member Slow Pete Reyes?
And ditto for the other CPA Board members: will they voluntarily, promptly, and comprehensively, disclose---or will the media now find out and report---how much in CPA funds these CPA boardmembers spent and received, since the 2022 election concluded, for travels, rental vehicles, hotels, accomodations, meals, beverages, snacks (including Cheetos), perdiem, and midcellaneous costs? And for public relations, press releases, and photo-op activities?
Ditto for the CPA's privately retained attorney Robert Torres?
Ditto for the CPA's outgoing Executive Director Christopher Tenorio?
The concept and the word at issue her is "transparency".
The CNMI community would appreciate transparency---for once---from these outgoing CPA Board members, not merely as a courtesy on the part of those members and their colleagues, but in line with those Board members' legal, ethical, and fiduciary obligations, particularly where as now, the public strives to understand how these outgoing CPA officials have in recent years managed to transform our once vibrant and fiscally successful CPA into a fiscally broken entity sitting now on the precipice of imminent economic collapse.
So this soon to be outgoing CPA Board Chair intents to"ealign the funds used for the [Rota Deputy Chief] position to fund other critical positions within CPA"?
What are thos other supposedly "critical positions within CPA" to whom the funds will be diverted? And why has this not been asked to and disclosed by this CPA Chair?
On a related note, how much in CPA funds has this CPA Chair spent and received, since the 2022 election results, for travel, rental vehicles, hotels, meals, incidentals, and per diem? How much for public relations services and media releases? After all, we know from the multitudes of self-laudatory media statements, of this CPA Chair's penchant for jetting off, during the past 8 months (after she refused to submit her courtesy resignation to Governor Palacios) to Guam, Hawaii, Washington D.C., and maybe Timbuttu as well. Why? Is the CPA conference room ZOOM system inadequate for the purpose of conserving dwindling CPA funds by ending lavish travel sprees?
And how much in CPA funds have the other CPA Board members', since the 2022 election, spent and received for travel, rental vehicles, hotels, meals, incidentals, and per diem? Do they share CPA Chair's penchant for jetting off, during the past 8 months, after they too refused to submit their courtesy resignation to Governor Palacios?
The word and the concept are called "transparency". It would be nice if these exiting CPA Board members gave it a try, sometime before they exit on September 25th. And it would have been even nicer if they and CPA's outgoing Executive Director had done so during the recent years culminating with the imminent CPA fiscal calamity these folks will have left for their imminent CPA Board and administrative successors to remedy.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.