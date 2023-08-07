The Commonwealth Ports Authority has officially begun the search for a new executive director following the voluntary resignation of former executive director Christopher Tenorio.
During a regular board meeting last Friday, CPA board members unanimously voted to open up the position of executive director to the public, kickstarting the search for the agency’s new chief.
Although there are still issues to be discussed, including minimum requirement for the position, CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds clarified that one thing is clear—the position will be open to the entire Micronesian region as well as the continental United States.
The position will officially be opened today, giving CPA ample transition time from the old executive director to the new as Tenorio has agreed to stay on board until October.
According to Saipan Tribune archives, Tenorio officially announced his resignation from CPA last March 22 with an effectivity date of May 1. However, the CPA board prevailed on him to remain in his position until October.
Tenorio has been the CPA executive director since 2016.
In an earlier appearance before the Senate’s Public Utilities, Transportation, and Communications Committee, Tenorio appealed to members of the Senate to help provide some sort of relief for CPA as the agency’s revenue has drastically decreased in the past few years as nearly all of CPA’s airline partners suspended their flights to Saipan at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, he said, CPA received over $2 million in federal funds in 2021 to help them weather out the storm, he said. Unfortunately, those funds have been stretched as far as possible, but CPA still faces a massive decline in revenue, with the CNMI still trying to regain its economic footing.
CPA fears that, if no subsidy can be provided for CPA to continue operations, it may have to soon increase its airport rates just to get by, possibly risking the loss of airline partners, Tenorio said.
He also participated in drafting CPA’s letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation to ask for supplemental funds to help CPA stay afloat without risking the loss of its airline partners.
To date, DOT has yet to provide any updates on CPA’s request.
CPA Board now having a fair or competency based search for a new CPA Executive Director? They're just pretending, as usual.
Whoever Kimberly or Slow Pete "recommends" will get the job.
Slow will probably choose his usually preferred candidate, saying she has perfected all the background "positions" , "skills", and "moves", he finds desirable (like a Legislative Bureau & Special Assistant for Military "AFFAIRS" background, or several most recent years under the "spell" or "tutelage" of Torres Family/Regime "influence")? Selfies on the golf course say a thousand words and never lie, nei?
Or like John Doe suggested, Kimberly might just hire herselfr, since her CPA activities over past years (with dismal consequences), and obfious affinity for off-island taxpayer funded travels, have been glaringly obvious as the principal hallmarks of her CPA tenure and legacy.
Ethics have been of little import to Kimberly and Slow who over the years, expressed minimal if any regard for actual or perspective conflicts of interest which have been so widespread among these soon-to-be outgoing CPA Board members, their personal/business colleagues, their political puppeteers, and their respective familia.
Or maybe Kimberly is just using this faux "collaboration" ruse in further aim of ingratiating herself for personal gain in the form of post-CPA employment/political opportunity vis-a-vis the HANMI, Chamber of Commerce, Society of HR Management, or MVA officials she is "designating" as members of her so-called "evaluation/search committee"---or, the gain from her perception/knowledge that those non-CPA committee designees will vote for whomever Kimberly wants to install in the CPA Executive Director vacancy---after all, it will be no surprise when some, like HANMI's head IvanQuichocho, go along with any Tinian candidate (aka Torres candidate) Kimberly seeks to install.
Of course, we all know that Ivan is also a longstanding MVA Board member representing the Island of Tinian---even though Ivan has not resided on Tinian for years---or maybe Slow Pete forgot to put that little jewel of knowledge into his "bonfide residency" jounral.
And why is the CPA Board's expensive, privately retained, legal counsel at all involved with the CPA Executive Director selection process or commenting on that matter to the newspaper? How much did the CPA Board once again pay that private attorney for unnecessarily being present (like they also did at a recent Senate hearing) and then making comments afterward. How much was he paid for those activities which, of course, were both unnecessary and could have been performed by CPA's in-house staff attorney who is paid a flat salary (not the "Cadillac Attorney" rates of their private counsel)?
For shame that these outgoing CPA Board members have no shame.
These 'lame duck' CPA Board members are determined to play their politics right to the end?
CPA Board Chair Kim Kind-Hinds, and CPA Port Committee Chair Slow Pete Reyes, seem to desperately want to control CPA even after their current CPA Board appointments expire on Sepotember 25th. When requested by former Governor Torres to submit courtesy resignations, King-Hinds, Reyes, and all others, promptly complied; yet, when requested by current Governor Palacios to do so, both refused.
Now, just as they are nearly out the CPA Board door, they want to pick themselves the new CPA Executive Director the new CPA Board will have to deal with. Why? Do they want to install a personal, political, or familial crony? Someone who's primary loyalty is to these outgoers who need someone to cover their tracks? Or, maybe, a new CPA Executive Director who might refrain from closely scrutinizing---or cancelling---the contractual or business deals to which these Lame Duck CPA Board members perhaps might have committed CPA during the final 7 months of their respective terms? Like deals to these Board members' longstanding Torres political cohorts, familia, and business insiders. Or deals to others for political aspirations these outgoing Board members harbor?
Or maybe these Lame Ducklets simply want to ensure selection of a new Executive Director who, as over the past years under this Board, have sought and largelly succeeded on cloaking a veil of secrecy over vitally important CPA dealings and failings, in lieu of transparency. Like abject failoure in FAA regulatory compliance, and persistently recurring failoure to comport with corrective measures demanded by FAA officials---though despite thier subversion of transparency, many in the community have been apprised, for example, that despite being told explicitly how to modify procedures to comply with FAA requisites, CPA persisted throughout recent months, in continuing failure to do so.
Or maybe these Lame Duck CPA Board members seek to use as political leverage their 11th hour authority to select/appoint a new Executive Director---leverage in their quest to be reappointed themselves once again as CPA Board members who probably spent more on junket travel and public relations expenditures over the past 7 months than all other CNMI boards combined---the cost of their 'twilight touring' and dismal CPA legacy to be left to the taxpaying public and the next CPA Board on September 25th? Lame ducklet quacking, as they depart on on September 25th that 'all was in order' when their watch ended, knowing that September 30th is death knell day for CPA's squandared finances?
Next bet: these Lame Geese offer, now, to defer to whichever Executive Director 'candidaate' Governor Palacios might prefer---kowtowing, of course, for their own gubernatorail reappointments in the process. They showed Governor Palacios zero deference, zero respect, and zero willingness to comply with his requests over the past 7 months. Governor Palacious should now reciprocate: let these Lame Duck CPA Board members go now---to Idaho if they so please. We hear the Lady Di Foundation might be hiring---including the legal department, though King-Hinds' law partners seem to have that already in their Billable Services booklets.
