The Commonwealth Ports Authority has taken matters, regarding the return of the China market, into its own hands with the agency’s board unanimously voting to get clarification from the Federal Aviation Administration on whether or not the CNMI is exempted from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s China Part Order 213.
Last Friday, the CPA board of directors held an emergency meeting at the Tinian International Airport to discuss the CNMI’s exemption from U.S. DOT’s China Part Order 213 which essentially suspended/restricted flights from China entering the United States.
The order was established at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020.
During the emergency board meeting yesterday, all five CPA board members unanimously voted in favor of writing to the FAA to get clarification on whether the CNMI is exempted, and if not, seek help to get an exemption so that the CNMI can see the return of its China market
“The board acted to instruct the executive director to clarify with the FAA if Annex VI of the U.S. China bilateral agreement, which exempts the CNMI from the flight frequency limitations between the U.S. and China, is unaffected by the limitations imposed by Part 213 Order and if so, have instructed board counsel to seek technical legal assistance to seek such exemption so that any hindrance to the return of China market is removed,” said CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds.
King-Hinds, who has been vocal about the dire situation the CNMI faces absent the China market, said that this is CPA’s desperate attempt to generate revenue.
“We have received interest from several of our airline partners who previously served [the China] market and the board is taking this action to exhaust all efforts to generate revenue,” she said.
King-Hinds said that the decision was a no-brainer given that come fiscal year 2024, CPA will be forced to impose the recently adopted increases that would, in turn, negatively impact inter-island travel for the people of the CNMI.
“This was a common-sense business decision. More airlines, fees at airport go down, fees go down, cheaper travel fares. This is especially beneficial to our interisland travelers from Rota and Tinian who are being priced out of receiving medical attention because of the increase in rates,” she said.
King-Hinds added that U.S, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimando also echoes the CPA’s sentiment in regards to the return of the China market.
“This decision is also consistent with the United States’ position as U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimando has recently stated that restoring travel between the us and China is a significant win to the us travel industry,” the CPA board chair said.
The decision to get this clarification comes after CPA received letters from a number of China-based airlines showing interest in returning to Saipan.
Among the interested airlines was Hong Kong Airlines, Sichuan Airlines, and more.
“We have an obligation as board members to keep finding a solution and this is a viable solution given the clear interest from airlines in returning but for this hurdle,” King-Hinds stated.
Meanwhile, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios remains adamant to uphold his recent decision to pivot away from the China market despite various sectors in the CNMI pining for the market’s return.
The China market made up over 40% of the CNMI’s tourism market pre-pandemic.
