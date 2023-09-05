The Commonwealth Ports Authority, in an effort to keep CNMI airports open in these trying times, will be cutting hours for all its employees across the board come fiscal year 2024.
In an interview with CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds following an emergency board meeting last Thursday, she stated that the board unanimously passed a version of CPA’s FY2024 budget that would reflect an eight-hour reduction to all CPA employees’ current work schedules.
The cut, which would bring these employees’ hours down to 72-hour bi-weekly, was made in an effort to bring costs down in order to continue operating CNMI Airports.
“We have not been on austerity for the past few years because we have been using our American Rescue Plan Act funds but now, beginning this coming fiscal year, all CPA employees will be down to 72 hours,” she said.
The board chair said CPA is no novice to austerity but she still worries that this will only negatively impact morale for all the hard working CPA employees.
“Honestly, austerity for CPA is not new. When I first came onboard, we were under austerity so there’s always been a struggle to keep up with our operational expenses because a lot of these things that affect our operations are beyond our control like typhoons for example. Now, I’m just really concerned about morale, I know that that’s a real problem here, especially when you compare salaries of the regular employees here compared to other ports, it's low,” she said.
Although the board was not happy to make this cut, King-Hinds said absent the China market, CPA is in a world of hurt and their hands are tied when it comes to these decisions.
“Operational costs keep going up in terms of just fixed costs [like utilities, insurance, etc.,] so wee keep cutting personnel, we have not been giving personnel raises, so now you have morale problem, that’s what I meant when I said CPA is in a world of hurt because we can’t keep loyal people because they’re looking for greener pastures. It’s tough,” she said.
King-Hinds said CPA wishes they could pay their employees the salaries they deserve but the only way that can happen is by either bringing in new tourist markets, or possibly reconnecting with the China market.
“The only thing [our] employees care about is money in their pockets and to be honest, they deserve far more than they’re getting but the only way we can give them what they deserve is by generating more revenue and even if we did generate more revenue, we’d have to take care of the bills first and with the excess we would look toward increasing those salaries and benefits,” she said.
As part of CPA’s efforts to hopefully boost morale, the board has recently adopted a new Self Care leave.
“One of the things we tried to do here in CPA to boost morale was adopting the self-care leave. We adopted Self Care leave which allows an employee to take leave for one whole day every quarter no questions asked. This doesn’t count against one’s sick leave or annual leave. So different things like that, we try to do,” King-Hinds shared.
In addition to cutting hours, CPA has also suspended its Airline Incentive program and has implemented a 90% increase in rates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.