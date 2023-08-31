Like the rest of the CNMI, the Commonwealth Ports Authority will only continue to suffer if the CNMI does not find a way to get new tourism markets online to replace the China market, according to CPA chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds.
As it is right now, she said CPA is faced with a dilemma where they need to significantly increase airport rental rates to keep the CNMI’s ports open.
“We’re going to adopt a new rate methodology. As I stated before, it’s based on cost recovery. So what we’re looking at is basically different scenarios to try to lessen the impact on the airline carriers—basically airport rates and charges. We have to find money to operate,” she said.
King-Hinds said this dilemma will only continue until the CNMI either bring back the China market, rapidly expand the influx of tourists from the CNMI’s largest market pre-pandemic, or find new markets to replace the China market.
“We are in a world of hurt because we don’t have the China market online. That’s a fact. If you compare pre-pandemic and post-pandemic arrival numbers, we are nowhere near where we need to be. Absent the China market, we will not reach those numbers unless we get new markets online. That has a significant impact on our ability to keep rates down,” she said.
Despite the increase in arrivals that the Marianas Visitors Arrival is reporting, that the CNMI is seeing a 1,000% increase in arrival numbers, King-Hinds say this is a comparison between apples and oranges “because what we should be doing is comparing pre-pandemic arrivals to post-pandemic arrivals. If you’re comparing post-pandemic numbers to pandemic numbers, obviously it’s going to be a 1,000% increase because we had zero arrivals during the pandemic.”
In a previous Saipan Tribune article, King-Hinds shared that the only budget scenarios before the CPA board that would allow CPA to continue its airport operations includes a 70% to 79% increase in CPA’s current airport rental rates.
CPA is set to hold an emergency board meeting today to discuss its fiscal year 2024 budget.
King-Hinds said that, based on the viable scenarios that would allow CPA to maintain its operations, the board will be discussing the implementation of a 70% increase or more in its current airport rental rates.
“What we anticipate is exactly what we’ve been saying since April—we are going to see rates and charges at the airport go up significantly. Right now, we’re looking at a potential 79% increase in rates,” she said.
Airport rentals do not only refer to rent paid for actual physical space like a store, but also refers to the assigned gate for each airline—called a terminal rental.
King-Hinds shared that one of the budget scenarios that will be discussed today is raising the current average terminal rental rate per square foot from $18 to a little over $32.
“All the scenarios we’re looking at now is around that rate. It’s going to increase because we don’t have [American Rescue Plan Act] funds to supplement our budget, and we don’t have the carrier numbers to split the cost in terms of these rentals and landing fees. We have multiple scenarios that we’re looking at and we’re trying to see which will be least painful for our airline partners,” she said.
Despite this possible significant increase in airport rates, King-Hinds said CPA will still need to cut down on operations as there just aren’t enough airlines coming to the CNMI.
Why not a 70% reduction in things like unneeded, redundant, or unqualified employees; unjustifiable CPA Board travel and related expenditures; or correcting CPA Board fiduciary failings by using tUncle Sam's $21 million Divert Field proceeds for ALL of the CNMI and CPA operations on Saipan and Rota, and not just selfishly witholding, reserving, hiding, and/or commiting those funds for King-Hinds' cronies, political agendists, familia, and personal faves on Tinian---with Slow Pete co-conspiring all the way?
The only real problem is p-poor CPA Board leadership over the past 5 or 10 years. Poor leadership includes p-poor planning and foresight. Which are the predictable results of incompetence and inability, even where, as in this CPA Board's case, their so-called leader seeks to secret and downplay these shortcomings with flowery, catch-phrsase, media soundbites and self-laudatory press releases published ver batim, without research, investigation, or challenge, by seemingly equall incompetent or lazy so-called newspaper journalists.
CPA/King-Hinds fiction: CPA is "in a world of hurt because we don't have the China market."
