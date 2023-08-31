The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. received about $152 million in federal grants and $75.9 million of that amount was obligated last month, according to CUC acting executive director Betty G. Terlaje.
In her report during a recent CUC board meeting, Terlaje said the grants came from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, American Rescue Plan Act, U.S. Department of the Interior, U.S. Department of Defense, Community Development Block Grant, and other local appropriations.
She said they submitted an additional $27 million grant applications last month primarily for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition technical assistance, and for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law work plan for the water and wastewater system improvements.
Of the $27 million, $4 million was requested for another work plan for water and wastewater system improvements, and another $848,000 for the 20-megawatt utility-scale solar photovoltaics with 26-megawatt battery energy storage system.
Terlaje said $726,000 was requested for the progressive implementation of the strategic plan for prepaid meter conversion.
