The Department of Public Lands has terminated the lease agreement with the Macau-based Alter City Group Inc., which acquired a lease of a 152-hectare public land for its proposed $360-million casino resort project on Tinian.
DPL Secretary Teresita A. Santos issued a notice of termination last Aug. 18 to Johnny Leong, who is the corporate representative of Alter City Group, for failing to cure the defaults in the lease agreement.
According to Santos’ notice, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune yesterday, the 60-day deadline to cure Alter City’s breach was Aug. 8, 2023, and that the deadline has now lapsed.
The DPL secretary notified Leong that all Alter City’s rights under the lease are terminated, including the lessee’s right to use the premises.
Santos said that, as per the agreement, upon termination of the lease, DPL may, upon 15 days of written notice, enter into the premises and take possession of all buildings, fixtures, and improvements and evict Alter City without liability of trespass.
Alter City was given 30 days to appeal DPL’s decision to the DPL hearing officer.
Last June 9, Santos issued a notice of default and notice of violation to Alter City for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the lease agreement, which was executed on Sept. 25, 2014.
Among the required corrective actions is to complete in the construction of a 500-room Plumeria Golf & Casino Resort, including 150 corporate villas, an 18-hole international golf course, a clubhouse with driving range facility, a medical center, farmer’s market, training center, retail services, conservatory, and staff dormitories.
Alter City was also informed that it has failed to pay $68,000 in rent to DPL from Nov. 1, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2023.
Alter City, through Leong, responded through a letter dated July 7, 2023, to the notice of default and notice of violation. DPL received the response last Aug. 7.
In her notice of termination last Aug. 18, Santos said that Leong’s letter outlines the challenges Alter City faces regarding China’s decision to outlaw travel and investment for the purpose of casino gambling, and regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.
“While DPL understands the impact of these challenges, they do not excuse lessee’s numerous defaults under the lease,” Santos said.
She said Leong’s letter does not submit to DPL any of the requested materials necessary to cure Alter City’s breach of the lease.
In October 2014, the Senate and the House of Representatives unanimously approved during a joint session the public land lease between Alter City and DPL. The lease agreement calls for an initial 25-year lease with the option to extend for 15 more years.
