The Department of Public Works responded to a fire at the Marpi Landfill earlier this week.
According to an incident report from the Department of Public Works, a fire broke out at the Marpi Landfill tipping floor last Monday, but DPW’s Solid Waste Management personnel managed to put the fire out before it could spread.
The incident report acquired from the office of DPW Secretary Ray Yumul states that the DPW office received a call from Solid Waste employee Makaela Borja regarding a fire incident at the Marpi Landfill last Monday, July 31.
Borja reported that a fire broke out at the landfill tipping floor but it was later controlled by Marpi site employees who dumped sand and dirt on the fire, which resulted in the fire being extinguished.
DPW determined that the fire was presumed to be a concealed hot load that was brought to the tipping floor and disposed into a bin container. The origin of the hot load was never determined.
Essentially a hot load is considered trash that can easily catch on fire or could possibly combust if left under the heat. These loads of trash are required to be visually inspected prior to discharging them into a bin within a landfill.
“The smoke arose and scale house attendant Lee Kaipat was informed by tipping floor attendant Craig Cepeda. The site contractor was notified, and the fire was immediately extinguished,” the report said.
There were no injuries from the incident.
