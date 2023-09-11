Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) has filed a Freedom of Information Agency request to get documents containing information about Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for CNMI expenditures related to disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.
DeLeon Guerrero, in a letter last week addressed to FOIA officer in Washington, D.C., requested for documents regarding FEMA’s reimbursements for CNMI expenditures since 2018 pertaining to Typhoon Mangkhut, Super Typhoon Yutu, and the pandemic.
The Senate president also requested for information about the actual FEMA reimbursement payments to the CNMI.
DeLeon Guerrero sought information about FEMA reimbursements on such expenditures including the total amount paid or reimbursed to the CNMI.
She asked for information about total amount of requested reimbursements pending FEMA’s approval, if any.
In response to Saipan Tribune’s question as to why she needs to file an FOIA and not just get such information from the administration, DeLeon Guerrero said yesterday that there have been numerous appearances in the Legislature where the question remains open of how much disaster expenses there is, how much was submitted to FEMA for reimbursement, and how much has been approved by FEMA for reimbursement, and how much has been actually received by the CNMI.
She said getting this information answered by the federal cognizant agency, here being FEMA, will shed light on these long-awaited financial inquiries that will help the legislature better understand and make sound financial decisions that affects not just the government but also the people’s lives.
“Financial transparency and accountability can only move us toward a better financial stewardship of our Commonwealth,” the president pointed out.
In her FOIA filing, DeLeon Guerrero said the purpose of her request is to determine the total amount of FEMA reimbursement funds received by the CNMI since 2018 for expenditures related to Typhoon Mangkhut, Super Typhoon Yutu, and the pandemic.
DeLeon Guerrero requested to notify her of the fees that must be paid for this request.
In the alternative, she requested a waiver of all fees for this request.
The president said disclosure of the requested information to her is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the CNMI government including how and for what purpose are FEMA reimbursement funds dispersed and expended.
DeLeon Guerrero said the requested information is not for any commercial interest or purpose.
