The Friends of the Mariana Trench is withdrawing their nomination for a Mariana Trench national marine sanctuary and requesting that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration remove the Mariana Trench from the sanctuary inventory.
Friends board chair Sheila Babauta announced the move in a news release yesterday, saying that many things have changed since the 15 years ago when the Friends of the Mariana Trench first requested a national marine sanctuary designation for the Mariana Trench.
“The Mariana Trench is a national treasure, a great natural wonder of the world that is worthy of pride and protection,” Babauta said. “But in the 15 years that have passed since the Friends first requested a national marine sanctuary, and the six years since NOAA accepted our nomination, circumstances in our community have changed and we see the need for more dialogue and education.
“We need to have more conversations about how we can work better together with our local and federal government partners to protect our ocean resources and achieve our conservation goals. We are withdrawing our sanctuary nomination for now, to make space for these important conversations,” she added.
Friends board member emeritus Ignacio “Ike” V. Cabrera noted that the Friends leadership consulted with many stakeholders prior to making their decision to withdraw the sanctuary nomination. “We had meetings with ocean elders and youth, community members, [Delegate] Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan and Gov. Arnold [I.] Palacios,” he said.
“Withdrawing the sanctuary nomination right now doesn’t close the door on resubmitting a nomination in the future,” he added. “But we believe that at this time we should focus our efforts on gathering more community input, implementing our ongoing ocean programs, and improving the management of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument.”
The Friends of the Mariana Trench is a community-based, nonprofit organization whose mission is to be guardians of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument and the ocean resources of the Marianas, by empowering communities with ocean conservation strategies and research grounded in traditional teachings. For more information, contact executive director Laurie Peterka at (670) 483-7499 or visit www.friendsmarianatrench.org.
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}The Friends of the Mariana Trench is withdrawing their nomination for a Mariana Trench national marine sanctuary and requesting that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration remove the Mariana Trench from the sanctuary inventory,{/span}
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Friends board chair Sheila Babauta announced the move in a news release yesterday, saying that many things have changed since the 15 years ago when the Friends of the Mariana Trench first requested a national marine sanctuary designation for the Mariana Trench.{/span}
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“The Mariana Trench is a national treasure, a great natural wonder of the world that is worthy of pride and protection,” Babauta said. “But in the 15 years that have passed since the Friends first requested a national marine sanctuary, and the six years since NOAA accepted our nomination, circumstances in our community have changed and we see the need for more dialogue and education. {/span}
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“We need to have more conversations about how we can work better together with our local and federal government partners to protect our ocean resources and achieve our conservation goals. We are withdrawing our sanctuary nomination for now, to make space for these important conversations,” she added.{/span}
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}Friends board member emeritus Ignacio V. Cabrera “Ike” noted that the Friends leadership consulted with many stakeholders prior to making their decision to withdraw the sanctuary nomination. “We had meetings with ocean elders and youth, community members, [Delegate] Gregorio Kilili Sablan and Gov. Arnold [I.] Palacios,” he said. {/span}
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}“Withdrawing the sanctuary nomination right now doesn’t close the door on resubmitting a nomination in the future,” he added. “But we believe that at this time we should focus our efforts on gathering more community input, implementing our ongoing ocean programs, and improving the management of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument.”{/span}
{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}The Friends of the Mariana Trench is a community-based, nonprofit organization whose mission is to be guardians of the Mariana Trench Marine National Monument and the ocean resources of the Marianas, by empowering communities with ocean conservation strategies and research grounded in traditional teachings. For more information, contact executive director Laurie Peterka at (670) 483-7499 or visit{/span} {span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span}www.friendsmarianatrench.org{/span}{/span}{span lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}. (PR){/span}
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.