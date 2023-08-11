The prosecution in the ongoing jury trial of a rape suspect rested four days into the trial after calling its final witness—an FBI forensic DNA analyst who provided evidence that supports the rape allegation against the defendant.
Assistant attorney general Steve Kessell, who is the lead prosecutor in the case, called their final witness in the jury trial of Kenneth Thomas Blas Kaipat, a man accused of raping his female cousin back in June 2019.
The prosecution’s final witness, FBI forensic DNA analyst Jaclyn Garfinkle, testified that, based on the rape kit done on the victim, semen was found in and on various parts of the victim’s body.
After testing the samples from the victim’s rape kit twice in separate times, it was determined that only one other set of DNA was found on them, with a significantly high probability that Blas was the contributor.
To put that into perspective, Garfinkle said that, based on her analysis, it’s over a million times likely that it was Blas’ semen and DNA that was found on the victim.
Despite this testimony, Blas’ defense attorney, Brien Ser Nicholas, argued that Garfinkle could not say with absolute certainty that the semen and DNA found on the victim was that of his client’s.
In response, Garfinkle explained that because of how DNA samples are analyzed, there is never 100% certainty that a DNA sample is unique to one person because, in order to do that, the FBI would need to test the entire world population’s DNA in order to say with absolute certainty that a DNA sample is unique to one specific person.
“Generally, it is not possible to say with 100% certainty that a DNA sample is unique to one person. Because DNA analysis deals with cross-referencing samples, DNA [matching] is about probability,” she said.
Ser Nicholas proceeded to argue that, aside from the rape kit, nothing from the crime scene was tested for DNA that would tie his client to the scene of the rape.
However, Garfinkle explained that because their tests showed an extremely high probability that Blas’ DNA was found in and on the victim following the incident, the FBI found they didn’t need to test the items found in the crime scene, like the weapon allegedly used to knock the victim out during the incident.
Following Garfinkle’s testimony, Ser Nicholas made a verbal motion to essentially dismiss the charges against his client, arguing that there isn’t sufficient evidence to prove that his client was at home during the assault, or that the semen and other DNA samples found on the victim 100% belonged to the defendant.
“The prosecution has not met their burden to prove unreasonable doubt,” he said.
Kessell, for his part, argued that testimony from Garfinkle can corroborate the allegation that Blas sexually assaulted the victim.
After a short recess, Superior Court Associate Judge Wesley Bogdan denied Ser Nicholas’ motion, stating that the DNA evidence provides enough evidence for the jury to decide whether or not to convict Blas for the charges filed against him.
After the ruling, Bogdan released the jury for a recess and the jury trial will move forward with closing arguments today.
Without sitting in the court to hear the other presentation, I disagree with this defense lawyer about his thinking he can win because the DNA is not 100% Only 99.9%
This lawyer in all probability just lost this case especially since the FBI had already did not continue with any other of forensic test as they were sure of the DNA evidence that this was the guy.
NOW the only way this person would be acquitted would be due to possible family ties on the jury. Lets see!
