Fuel prices in the CNMI continue to increase steadily, with local oil companies raising prices by another 10 cents yesterday.
Shell Marianas is once again leading the way after it raised its prices yesterday afternoon. Although Mobil Oil Marianas usually takes the lead in setting gas prices in the CNMI, it seems the oil company had yet to change its prices by 7:40pm as of press time. It is expected to do so today.
With these recent increases in prices, a gallon of regular fuel now goes from $5.56 per gallon to $5.66. Diesel went up from $5.98 per gallon to $6.08.
This follows a string of increases in the last few weeks, with the first increase seen back on July 19. After more than two months of steady fuel prices, Mobil Oil Marianas broke the streak with a 15-cent increase. Regular fuel went up from $5.11 per gallon to $5.26 per gallon.
Less than a week after, on July 25, Shell Marianas surprised the CNMI community when it took the lead in implementing a 10-cent increase that brought regular fuel prices up from $5.26 per gallon to $5.36.
Again, less than a week after, on Aug. 2, gas went up 15 cents. Fuel went up from $5.36 per gallon to $5.51.
Following the Aug. 2 increase, local oil companies raised their prices again in a little over two weeks by 5 cents, with fuel increasing from $5.51 per gallon to $5.56.
