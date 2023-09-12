The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands has expressed its support for the Commonwealth Ports Authority’s efforts to bring back the China market.
Previously, the CPA board unanimously voted in favor of securing an exemption for the CNMI from the United States Department of Transportation’s China Part Order 213 which essentially restricts flights from China entering the United States and its territories.
According to a letter from HANMI addressed to CPA, HANMI wants the CPA to lobby for the exemption of the CNMI from the order that restricts the number of China-based flights coming into the United States and its territories.
“We understand through a Reuters article dated August 12, 2023, that, the U.S. Transportation Department said it will increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the U.S. to 18 weekly round-trips on Sept. 1 and increase that to 24 per week starting Oct. 29, up from the current 12. Before the pandemic, flights between the CNMI and China were approved separately from flights to the rest of the U.S. We endorse a request to USDOT to reinstate this and separate the CNMI from the current limitation of flights between the USA and China,” said HANMI.
HANMI notes that an exemption is the only option that would give the CNMI’s tourism industry a fighting chance.
“Although the Korea market has achieved 75% of its' pre-pandemic arrivals and Japan arrivals have restarted, there are simply not enough tourist arrivals from these two markets to bring all of our hotels to a healthy occupancy level or to provide the market demand that creates a sufficient average room rate needed to operate these hotels. In a best-case scenario, we estimate that if all current tourists were spread evenly amongst the hotel industry, we could only muster and occupancy in the mid to high 30s percentile. Doubling this arrival number would give our industry a fighting chance to achieve a healthy occupancy. We feel that China is the market that could bring these numbers back to the CNMI in short order,” said HANMI.
HANMI stated that at the rate hotels in the CNMI are operating right now, it will prove unsustainable unless the China market returns.
“Unlike provisions of ARPA that provided direct resources to the CNMI government to offset the substantial loss of revenue during the pandemic, our industry has sustained operations over two or more years of consistent losses without a similar access to direct funding. This is unsustainable, and it will become increasingly difficult for our hotel general managers to lobby their owners to keep the doors open. This is further exacerbated by no clear replacement of the China market. In this situation, funds are extremely tight, and improvements in our products take a back seat to keeping the lights on,” said HANMI.
In closing, HANMI reiterated its support for the exemption of the CNMI from Order 213 which limits the number of flights entering the U.S and its territories.
“Placing China to CNMI flights in the same route authority number as the China to USA limitation will certainly place the CNMI at the last priority for approval. We request that you lobby the U.S. Department of Transportation to remove the CNMI from this limitation and grant the China to CNMI flights separately from this limitation and approval process.
