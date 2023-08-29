The CNMI Supreme Court has affirmed the suspension of Imperial Pacific International LLC’s exclusive casino license.
The high court’s decision, issued on Aug. 25, reverses the Superior Court in part, and orders the Commonwealth Casino Commission to hold further proceedings to determine new deadlines for some of IPI’s missed payments.
The CCC suspended IPI’s casino license in April 2021 after finding that IPI failed to make required payments and violated several other conditions of its license. After IPI challenged the agency’s decision, the Superior Court upheld its suspension.
In its opinion, the Supreme Court found that CCC made several errors, including a failure to apply an amendment to IPI’s license agreement, which gave it until 2025 to complete required Community Benefit Fund contributions.
The Casino Commission also overlooked IPI’s argument that the COVID-19 pandemic was a “force majeure” event. The high court wrote, “CCC’s imposition of penalties…was improper because the force majeure clause protects IPI from the consequences of default.”
Under the Casino Licensing Agreement between IPI and the Commonwealth, IPI’s missed annual license fee payments remain due, but the Casino Commission must give IPI additional time to make those payments.
Lastly, the Supreme Court affirmed the fines and the suspension of IPI’s license that the Casino Commission imposed for failing to pay the casino regulatory fee and accounts payable over 89 days old, as well as IPI’s failure to maintain required cash or cash equivalents in a CNMI or U.S. bank. These violations carry a total penalty of $5 million in fines, and IPI’s license remains suspended until it complies with the Casino Commission’s order. (PR)
(1) comment
Who and which family benefited from casino community benefits fund?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.