The House of Representatives rejected Friday the Senate’s amendments to the House concurrent resolution that reduced the administration’s anticipated revenue in fiscal year 2024 from $172.5 million to $163 million.
With 16 House members voting “yes” to reject the Senate amendments to House Concurrent Resolution 23-2, Senate Substitute 1 and three voting “no,” that paved the way for House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) to form a conference committee that will hammer out with the Senate a mutually acceptable concurrent resolution.
Villagomez appointed Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (Ind-Saipan) to serve as chair of the House conferees, Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (Ind-Saipan) is vice chair, and Rep. John Paul P. Sablan (Ind-Saipan) is a member. Reps. Angelo Atalig Camacho (Ind-Saipan) and Marissa R. Flores (Ind-Saipan) were appointed as alternate members.
The Senate’s version decreased the total earmarks from $57,157,358 in the House’s version to $48,008,048. This brings to $115,407,265 the net local revenue and resources available for appropriations, which is the same amount in the House’s version.
Before the voting, Attao and Sablan discussed the reasons why they should reject the Senate’s version, while Reps. Roy Christopher A. Ada (R-Saipan) and Patrick H. San Nicolas (R-Tinian) raised some issues why they’re supporting the Senate’s amendments. Rep. Thomas John Dela Cruz Manglona (R-Saipan) also voted against rejecting the Senate amendments.
Attao said that, although they respect their counterparts in the Senate and understand their point of view on how they presented the concurrent resolution when they adopted it during their session, the House also did its part and had submitted to the Senate the concurrent resolution as presented by the administration.
Attao said they do understand that the concurrent resolution only sets the ceiling of the appropriations for the CNMI for fiscal year 2024.
He, however, cited several sections of the Senate amendments to the concurrent resolution that the House has problems with.
“So for these reasons, I respectfully ask we reject the Senate version so we can go into conference committee and address these issues because they’re removing $9-plus million from the top number,” Attao said.
Ada said one of his biggest concerns is that Gov. Arnold I. Palacios’ total projected resources of $172.5 million includes some $9 million from a proposal to increase the Business Gross Revenue Tax, which has not been enacted by the Legislature.
“So what this tells me is that these projections are just based on increase in tax with no existing law,” he said. “Because in the event that we do pass the budget and we don’t have an existing law to cover the $9 million, we’ll be looking at deficit again in the 2024 budget. So with that I’m in support of the Senate concurrent resolution.”
San Nicolas said that, by looking at the Senate version of the concurrent resolution, they removed $9.1 million from the governor’s $172.5 million revenue estimate.
San Nicolas said that, according to the Senate legal counsel, it is unconstitutional to embed the $9.1 million in the budget because the tax increase that would generate it has not been enacted into law. Sablan said he supports the rejection of the amendments offered by the Senate.
