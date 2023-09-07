After Gov. Arnold I. Palacios proclamed September as CNMI Recovery and Suicide Prevention Awareness Month last Wednesday morning, hundreds of community members, students, and members of government agencies gathered in the evening at the Carolinian Utt in Garapan for the 3rd Annual Light Up the Night event.
The event was held to raise awareness on suicide prevention. After a short delay due to heavy rains, participants gathered and marched together to the American Memorial Park and back to the Carolinian Utt, where they indeed lit up the night by creating a large heart made of tealight candles.
Suicide Prevention Program manager Ana Ada shared a bit about the event that evening.
"This is our third year... it's really about raising awareness sharing that suicide is preventable."
She shared her appreciation for the Public School System that was a major part of the event as well as the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, as well as the Veterans Affairs Office for their participation in this event.
Ada shared that this was the first time for them to join Suicide Prevention Awareness with the National Recovery Awareness Commemoration which are both observed in September. Her message to the community was that they are here for them.
"It's okay, you're always going to run into life's challenges, but use the time you've been given wisely. Be active. I know we're all going to face challenges one way or another but there's hope, there's help, there's providers out there, there's programs that can help a person to face those challenges."
Suicide Prevention Program mental health counselor Sharina Clark said over the past nine years there have been over 60 suicide completions in the CNMI.
“Our program alone since 2018 has provided services to over 580 individuals, the youngest being 6 and the oldest in their 70s. So we felt that there was really a need to bring the community together to raise awareness. And we were fortunate to have the JROTCs from each high school because they make up the bulk of this, participation wise. Also we are getting into raising awareness on veterans suicide and military service members who succumb to suicide and also just raise awareness. So it's really nice that we have the JROTC so if they do go into the military they go in with a mindset that there is help and there are people they can talk to... so when they need help they can actually get it.”
She said the over 60 people who have taken their lives since 2014 is a big number considering the size of the community, adding that since suicide is a taboo and carries with it a stigma this subject isn't really talked about.
Clark, however, wanted to have an event like this to raise awareness."
Clinical Services director Glenda George, from the Community Guidance Center under the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., shared her thoughts about the event.
"None of this can happen without one another. As a community we have to work together and continue to lift one another as we continue to navigate our way through the human challenges that everyone goes through. Sometimes it gets to the lowest point, and people feel that there's no light, but there is, they just can't see it, and they need one another to show them where that light is."
As one of the very first advocates and developers for mental health services in the CNMI, Addiction Services administrator Joe-Kevin Villagomez shared that it was touching to see last Wednesday’s event.
"I'm speechless, and I'm happy with the people wanting to help, people wanting to step up... we just sent one email and look at the results with the people coming out, so it's gratifying. But it's just not for this month at least for us and our team, it's every single day, including weekends, just reaching out to make a difference."
Drinks, popcorn, snow cones, T-shirts, and other incentives were given out to participants, and pamphlets with information on available services were also spread. The event lasted until 9pm.
