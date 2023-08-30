Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred B. Ada has categorically denied the allegations of sexual harassment and other unprofessional conduct he is being accused of in a complaint filed against him by a Public School System employee.
In a statement yesterday, Ada said he’s aware of the media inquiries about the matter and that “it’s crucial to set the record straight: there is a pending grievance from one employee. You may verify that with PSS. I categorically deny these allegations.”
Besides the short statement, Ada said he will not comment further on the matter.
He did say in the statement that he’s devoted nearly 30 years of his professional life to serving PSS, with the last three-and-a-half years in the role of education commissioner. He said his recent decision to resign was driven by health concerns—“a decision I made after much reflection and consideration for my well-being.”
Moreover, he said, “in leadership roles, especially one as significant as that of the PSS commissioner, addressing grievances is an unfortunate reality. Over the years, I have faced and resolved numerous challenges governing my position. These challenges, while inherent to the role, can be taxing on an individual.”
He ended by saying his track record over the past few decades “stands as a testament” to his dedication, integrity, and commitment. He appealed to the media and the public to respect his privacy and refrain from speculations.
The allegations being raised against Ada cover a period of time, the latest of which dates to 2022 and the earliest dating back to 2003.
Charity Hodson, representing Dr. Bobby Cruz, director of Instructional Technology & Distance Learning at PSS, said in a phone interview Monday afternoon that she can confirm her office did file with the Board of Education a grievance on Cruz’ behalf last November 2022, alleging sexual harassment, among other alleged professional misconduct by Ada. The grievance remains pending with the BOE.
“We are hoping to have that resolution regardless of his resignation,” Hodson said. “It was important for Dr. Cruz to be able to stand up not just for himself, but for other employees who went through that same process. One of the employees had actually submitted her own sexual harassment grievance, which PSS had stated was lost. And so, it's important to see this process through and so the grievance will proceed. How it will proceed, I don't know. It's still in front of the Board of Education as to their decision and as to what the procedure should be.”
Hodson added that the grievance requested Ada’s removal as commissioner, but Ada was not placed on administrative leave and the BOE did not remove him.
Hodson said the BOE had appointed an administrative hearing officer to hear the grievance, but a week before a hearing scheduled for July 18, 2023, Ada requested to dismiss himself. It was then canceled and the BOE did not call for it to be rescheduled.
According to her, five witnesses were ready to testify about similar misconduct against Ada, and in support of Cruz, but they did not file their own grievances.
Hodson said she doesn’t know whether the BOE had done or is doing its own investigation, but that she’d ask the BOE to issue a decision that says they’ve already exhausted their administrative remedies so that they can just proceed to court.
Ada resigned from his post last week, citing health issues, with an effective date of Sept. 1. The BOE met in an emergency meeting last Friday and went over the next possible education commissioner appointees.
BOE secretary/treasurer Gregory P. Borja and member Maisie B. Tenorio were contacted Monday afternoon and said they could not comment on the allegations, citing legal constraints. Saipan Tribune also reached out to BOE chair Antonio L. Borja via email, but received no response.
However, Gregory Borja did say that they were aware of the allegations prior to the emergency meeting and didn’t comment on it further. Tenorio directed Saipan Tribune to their legal counsel, Tiberius Mocanu.
In an email Monday evening, Mocanu said, “The BOE hired an outside seasoned and knowledgeable hearing officer with a background in labor law to adjudicate a grievance that was filed against Dr. Ada. The persons involved in the grievance are free to talk about the particulars if they so choose but PSS is bound by confidentiality, which it takes seriously. The status of the grievance will be determined by the same hearing officer and they will have discretion as to what occurs to it in light of the COE's resignation.”
Rep. Manny T. Castro (Ind-Saipan), who chairs the House Committee on Education and acknowledges close ties with both Ada and Cruz, said in a statement yesterday that he was made aware of the allegations prior to its public release.
He said the BOE is the appropriate body to conduct the investigation and he is confident that they will do their due diligence and address the issue. He then said he will monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.
"This is an internal human resources matter, and I will not comment further on the allegations at this time. However, I want to assure the public that the House Committee on Education is committed to ensuring that all public-school employees are treated with dignity and respect,” he added.
