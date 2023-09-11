Japanese historian Dr. Ayuko Takeda shared a sneak peek about her latest research on Northern Mariana Islands internment camps during World War II in her presentation in the 6th Marianas History Conference last Sept. 2 at the Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan in Garapan.
In an exclusive interview with Saipan Tribune, Takeda said it took her three years to complete “Chains of Internment: U.S. Military Governance of Camps in the Northern Mariana Islands and Okinawa.”
A graduate of University of California Irvine, with a PhD in history, Takeda said it was during the process of her time earning her doctorate in history that she had begun looking into the history of the Marianas.
What triggered her to look deeper into the subject of the internment camps on Saipan and Tinian was a book by University of California Los Angeles professor Keith Camacho “Cultures of Commemoration.”
“When I read his book, I was surprised. When it comes to internment camps, I often imagine the Japanese-American internment camp in the United States, but here on Saipan and Tinian, we had internment camps... wow! I didn’t know that. And when I checked into some Okinawan history, I also saw some references to the internment camps, and even though I am Japanese, I’d never heard about the Okinawan experience of internment before, and I wondered what happened, in both Okinawa and Saipan during the battles and after the war. I found out that the U.S. military also conducted internment in Okinawa, during and after the war, so I’m comparing, the U.S. military internment on Saipan and Okinawa.”
She shared that during the battles of Saipan and Tinian, the U.S. military brought the surviving people to the camps they erected on the beach and then later to Camp Susupe. So, during the two-year internment, lasting from 1944 to 1946, the U.S. military conducted various types of rehabilitation projects in the camp these includes allowing people inside the camp to have a certain amount of self-governance, English education, medical care, and also the military, in a sense, coursed internments to perform camp labor.
“I’m examining how those rehabilitation policies affected the post-war infrastructure of the Northern Marianas and Okinawa.” she said.
Takeda said that while the internment camp in Okinawa lasted only a year, the camp on Saipan lasted two years and that Okinawa’s internment camp opened a year after Saipan’s and a year closer to the end of the war.
“I’m studying about how internment camps worked as a foundation and origin of the post-war U.S. military occupation in the Pacific.”
Takeda shared that as she became more focused on the subject she realized, “I had no previous knowledge about the Marianas’ history so I needed to learn from the beginning and that was during the COVID-10 [pandemic] so it was really hard to study remotely but I had to do my best.”
She shared that after three years, she recently finished her dissertation, and added that Camacho was one of the people in her dissertation committee. She shared that she wishes to combine her findings into a published academic book when the time is right, but for now she currently feels she wants to develop it more and improve it more.
“Because of the pandemic I couldn’t stay longer on Saipan and Guam so I’m hoping to take more time to understand the local context about World War II and internment and then I’m hoping to take time to revise my dissertation and make it as a book.”
She added that the portion of her dissertation she shared at the Marianas History Conference was the most underdeveloped part, but she did it intentionally, the reason being that she wanted to get suggestions and comments from critics and the inputs of the local community who may have had experiences of their own or had stories passed down to them.
As a historian, when asked what advise she would give to the younger generation she shared, “I often ask students one question: ‘why? Why do you think so? Why did you think this happened? Why do you think this is not told or shared by anyone? Why do you think the story was silenced in the past? I’m hoping to tell younger generations to explore various interpretations of history. I think the younger generation must consider history not just a fixed fact in the past but it’s a mutable narrative that shapes our life today.”
Takeda, who currently resides in Chiba, Japan and visited Saipan for the second time during the Marianas History Conference, said she is very open to hear more stories from the community involving the internment camps, especially women’s voices as their perspective was often not documented in the past. Whether stories that were passed down or personal experiences, she asked that people reach out to her via takedaa@uci.edu or check out the UCI website at www.uci.edu.
