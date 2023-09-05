The pause on federal student loan payments authorized in response to COVID-19 pandemic is coming to an end, according to Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (D-MP) over the weekend.
Sablan said in his e-kilili newsletter that student loan interest resumed last Friday and first payments are due beginning next month.
He said as part of the debt ceiling agreement enacted into law last June, Republicans prohibited further extensions of the payment pause and restricted the Biden administration’s ability to reinstate such a measure.
In 2022, President Joseph Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the U.S. Department of Education announced a three-part plan, including the loan forgiveness of up to $20,000, to help working and middle-class federal student loan borrowers transition back to regular payment as pandemic-related support expires.
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against Biden’s student loan forgiveness policies, accusing the president of overstepping his authority.
Sablan said over the weekend that the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid has provided information and resources regarding steps borrowers can take now to prepare for repayment, including updating their contact information and comparing repayment plans to choose an option that works best for them.
He said borrowers may also check their eligibility to qualify for loan forgiveness, which is available to certain individuals in limited circumstances.
Sablan said both the U.S. Department of Education and loan servicers will contact borrowers ahead of time to remind them of the start to repayment.
In July 2022, Sablan and several other U.S. lawmakers wrote Biden and U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cordona, urging them to pause student loan payments, given the numerous economic issues facing borrowers across the nation, as well as administrative actions in process by the department.
Sablan and his colleagues said that resuming student loan payments would force millions of borrowers to choose between paying their federal student loans or putting a roof over their heads, food on the table, or paying for childcare and healthcare—while costs continue to rise and yet another COVID-19 variant increases hospitalizations nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.